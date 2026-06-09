Harry Kane Sees 'Best Opportunity' For England To Claim World Cup Crown

England captain Harry Kane believes the upcoming World Cup presents the greatest chance of his career to secure international glory. Heading into his third global tournament in peak physical condition and boasting incredible goalscoring numbers, the prolific striker is determined to capture the ultimate prize and firmly cement his status as the nation's greatest ever player.

Kane in Peak Condition For Global showpiece

Heading into the highly anticipated tournament, Kane finds himself in phenomenal form following an outstanding domestic campaign.

Speaking to ITV Football, the forward acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport but expressed immense confidence in his current physical state. He emphasised that arriving at the global showpiece at the peak of his powers gives England a significant advantage. Kane stated:

"I think it's always ‘it could be your last’ because you never know what happens in football. You know what I'm like, I want to play for a long, long time. I feel in my prime, I feel as good as I've ever felt, as I've said before."

Acknowledging The Unpredictable Nature of Football

Despite his desire to continue playing for many years, the experienced striker remains grounded regarding the realities of professional football and the constant threat of injuries. He explained that this awareness only fuels his desire to succeed on the biggest stage.

"But I think that hunger is there that, you know, it could be my last," Kane added. "It could be, you never know what happens in football. You never know with injuries what's around the corner. The World Cup for me is the pinnacle of any career. This is my third tournament now."

Winning the trophy would arguably make him the nation's greatest player and a genuine Ballon d'Or contender.

Seizing the Ultimate Career Opportunity

The national team captain has consistently delivered goals at the highest level. His recent strike in last Saturday's friendly against New Zealand was not just a passing moment, but a new historical milestone. It reinforced his lead as

Bringing that momentum into the international arena is crucial for the squad's aspirations. Recognising the unique alignment of his personal fitness and the team's overall quality, he concluded: "I'll probably just say the shape I'm in and also coming off the back of the season I've had is probably the best opportunity maybe I'll get in my career to win the World Cup."

What Next For The Three Lions Captain?

England have a final friendly against Costa Rica before shifting their complete focus towards their opening Group L fixtures. Kane and his team-mates will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17, followed by clashes with Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27. If he maintains his sensational form, the national team have a genuine chance to make history.