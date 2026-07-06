Harry Kane Loses Voice After England's Epic Win vs. Mexico: 'Speechless'

Harry Kane put it all on the line in England's 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday, including his voice.

When England's star forward spoke after the match, Kane's voice was clearly hoarse as he struggled to articulate his thoughts on the victory.

"My voice is gone," Kane said with a laugh when he answered the first question, as his voice cracked after saying Jude Bellingham's name.

The match was arguably the most intense yet at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Kane scoring the game-deciding goal on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. But multiple VAR checks went against England, with the first one resulting in a red card for defender Jarell Quansah and the second awarding Mexico a penalty kick. The red card came in the 54th minute, forcing England to play on its heels for the majority of the second half.

The penalty kick goal was the only one England conceded when it played with 10 men, as Mexico had 37 total touches in its box and 20 shots on goal during the match.

And all of this is before mentioning the environment England played in on Sunday. The Azteca is widely viewed as one of the most daunting environments for road opponents in sports, and England also had to quickly adjust to playing at 7,220 feet above sea level.

"It was a crazy game. We had to fight," Kane said as his voice cracked again, bringing him another laugh. "We had to find something. I was just singing over there. I can't really talk. But all the occasion — the team and everything against us — we found a way."

(Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images)

The penalty kick that Mexico was awarded came off a foul by Kane. In the 67th minute, a VAR check determined that Kane hit Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez before he made contact with the ball in the box.

As the call was widely debated on social media, Kane also disagreed with the decision. However, he's willing to let it go following the result.

"I thought I got to the ball first," Kane said. "It was one of those days where the ref gave a lot against us. In the end, it didn't matter. So, yeah, I'm happy."

England's Jarell Quansah sent off after VAR review for foul against Mexico | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

While Kane scored his sixth goal of the tournament, Bellingham was the star of Sunday's win for England. He scored two goals in three minutes late in the first half, giving his side a 2-0 lead.

The performances by Kane and Bellingham on Sunday were just their latest in what's been a strong World Cup for the star duo. Bellingham has scored four times in the tournament, and he also made a crucial block on a Mexico attempt in the box late in the first half.

With Kane and Bellingham each playing some of their best soccer, England might be viable to win its first World Cup since 1966. The fans of the Three Lions certainly seem to think that's the case, as England had a strong contingent of supporters at Sunday's match.

When Kane was asked if he had a message for England's fans ahead of its match against Norway in the quarterfinals on Saturday, he responded by pointing to the support the team had on Sunday.

"Well, just look at them here. Incredible, unbelievable support," Kane said. "Speechless, I can't even talk."