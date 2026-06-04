International Friendlies
haiti vs peru friendly
International Friendlies

Haiti vs Peru: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 4, 2026 5:12 p.m. ET

Haiti and Peru will take to the pitch in a tune-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Haiti, fresh off a 4-0 thumping of New Zealand, will be in Group C for the upcoming tournament. It's their second World Cup appearance (1974). Their opening match will be against Scotland on June 13th. Peru failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated during CONMEBOL qualifying.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Haiti vs Peru.

How to Watch Haiti vs Peru

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Haiti World Cup Schedule

Haiti vs Peru Odds

Peru is favored to win in what is expected to be a tight match. Check out the full odds below:

Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into the LOADED Group C up next! Heavyweight Brazil will battle Morocco for the top of the group. But don’t count out Scott McTominay and the Scots either. What is the latest on Neymar’s health? Can Vini Jr carry Brazil to a World Cup title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team has recently performed below:

Haiti 

  • 6/2: vs New Zealand (W, 4-0)
  • 3/31: vs Iceland (D, 1-1)
  • 3/28: vs Tunisia (L, 0-1)
  • 11/18: vs Nicaragua (W, 2-0)
  • 11/13: vs Costa Rica (W, 1-0)

Peru

  • 3/31: vs Honduras (D, 2-2)
  • 3/28: at Senegal (L, 0-2)
  • 12/21: vs Bolivia (W, 2-0)
  • 11/18: at Chile (L, 1-2)
  • 11/12: at Russia (D, 1-1)
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