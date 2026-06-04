Haiti vs Peru: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Haiti and Peru will take to the pitch in a tune-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Haiti, fresh off a 4-0 thumping of New Zealand, will be in Group C for the upcoming tournament. It's their second World Cup appearance (1974). Their opening match will be against Scotland on June 13th. Peru failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated during CONMEBOL qualifying.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Haiti vs Peru.
How to Watch Haiti vs Peru
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Deportes
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Haiti World Cup Schedule
- 6/13: Haiti vs Scotland (9:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/19: Haiti vs Brazil (8:30 p.m. ET)
- 6/24: Haiti vs Morocco (6:00 p.m. ET)
Haiti vs Peru Odds
Peru is favored to win in what is expected to be a tight match. Check out the full odds below:
Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Team Form
Check out how each team has recently performed below:
Haiti
- 6/2: vs New Zealand (W, 4-0)
- 3/31: vs Iceland (D, 1-1)
- 3/28: vs Tunisia (L, 0-1)
- 11/18: vs Nicaragua (W, 2-0)
- 11/13: vs Costa Rica (W, 1-0)
Peru
- 3/31: vs Honduras (D, 2-2)
- 3/28: at Senegal (L, 0-2)
- 12/21: vs Bolivia (W, 2-0)
- 11/18: at Chile (L, 1-2)
- 11/12: at Russia (D, 1-1)
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