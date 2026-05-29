International Friendlies
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International Friendlies

Canada vs Uzbekistan: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 1, 2026 2:38 a.m. ET

Canada and Uzbekistan face off in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canada will be appearing in their third tournament while Uzbekistan will be marking their historic debut.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Canada vs Uzbekistan

Canada vs Uzbekistan Odds

Canada is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

2026 World Cup Predictions, The Title Favorite Destined To Fail

2026 World Cup Predictions, The Title Favorite Destined To Fail
Bear Bets previews the 2026 FIFA World Cup with picks, insights & predictions.

World Cup Players to Watch

The Canadians will lean on Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. After several seasons of scoring goals with French side Lille, David is now trying to break through in more elite competition for Italian giants Juventus. Other players to keep an eye on are midfielders Tajon Buchanan (who plays at Spanish side Villarreal) and veteran Stephen Eustáquio, who co-captains Canada and is a steady presence at Portuguese club Porto. 

Abdukodir Khusanov headlines Uzbekistan’s national team after earning a move to Manchester City following several impressive seasons at Ligue 1 club Lens. Eldor Shomurodov brings top-level experience from Serie A, with stints at Genoa, Roma and Cagliari providing a veteran presence in the attack. Husniddin Aliqulov adds further stability to the back line through consistent performances in the Uzbekistan Super League and increased involvement in the national-team setup.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Canada

  • 3/31: vs Tunisia (Draw, 0-0)
  • 3/28: vs Iceland (Draw, 2-2)
  • 1/17: vs Guatemala (Win, 1-0)
  • 11/18: at Venezuela (Win, 2-0)
  • 11/13: vs Ecuador (Draw, 0-0)

Uzbekistan

  • 3/30: vs Venezuela (Win, 0-0)
  • 3/27: vs Gabon (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/18: vs Iran (Win, 0-0)
  • 11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 2-0)
  • 10/13: vs Uruguay (Loss, 2-1)

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Canada World Cup Schedule

Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule

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