Norway vs Sweden: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Norway and Sweden head to the pitch in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Norway will be making their fourth appearance in the tournament while Sweden will be making their 13th.

Matteo Bonetti thinks the Norwegian squad are a potential World Cup dark horse. Here's Bonetti:

"Norway is back at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, and it arrives as one of Europe's most in-form sides. It dominated a Euro World Cup qualifying group that included Italy and also went undefeated during the qualifying process.

Another story is that striker Erling Haaland has spent his entire career watching the World Cup on television; watching the other superstars get to shine on the biggest stage. Haaland scored a mind-numbing 16 goals in qualifying in just eight matches played. Simple math shows that's an average of two goals per game. That just doesn't happen in this sport. Norway did not sneak through — it bulldozed through, and Haaland did it with the energy of a man who benches small cars for fun and whose hair has its own agent.

Anyway, Group I features France, Senegal and Iraq. Norway needs to finish second. Beating Senegal and taking something off France is entirely doable for a squad that also includes Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sørloth floating around Haaland. Get into the knockouts, and nobody will want to play Norway. "

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs Sweden

Norway vs Sweden Odds

Norway is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

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Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Norway

3/31: vs Switzerland (Draw, 0-0)

3/27: at Netherlands (Loss, 2-1)

11/16: at Italy (Win, 4-1)

11/13: vs Estonia (Win, 4-1)

10/14: vs New Zealand (Draw, 1-1)

Sweden

3/31: vs Poland (Win, 3-2)

3/26: at Ukraine (Win, 3-1)

11/18: vs Slovenia (Draw, 1-1)

11/15: at Switzerland (Loss, 4-1)

10/13: vs Kosovo (Loss, 1-0)

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Norway World Cup Schedule

Sweden World Cup Schedule