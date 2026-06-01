Wales vs Ghana: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Wales and Ghana head to the pitch in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ghana will be making their fifth appearance in the tournament while Wales failed to qualify after dropping a match in March to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Wales vs Ghana

Wales vs Ghana Odds

Wales are favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

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Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Wales

3/31: vs Northern Ireland (Draw, 1-1)

3/26: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Loss, 1-1)

11/18: vs North Macedonia (Win, 7-1)

11/15: at Liechtenstein (Win, 1-0)

10/13: vs Belgium (Loss, 4-2)

Ghana

5/22: at Mexico (Loss, 2-0)

3/30: at Germany (Loss, 2-1)

3/27: at Austria (Loss, 5-1)

11/18: at South Korea (Loss, 1-0)

11/14: at Japan (Loss, 2-0)

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Ghana World Cup Schedule