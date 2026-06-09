Portugal vs Nigeria: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Portugal and Nigeria will take the pitch in an international friendly on Wednesday, one day before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off. Portugal, placed in Group K alongside Congo DR, Uzbekistan and Colombia, enter the match looking to sharpen their World Cup preparations by building on a 2-1 win over Chile last Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo and company have won three of their past five matches and will look to carry that momentum into tournament play. Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, has been competitive in recent tune-up matches, winning three of its past five outings while drawing the other two.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Portugal vs Nigeria.
How to Watch Portugal vs Nigeria
- Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Portugal World Cup Schedule
- 6/17: Portugal vs. Congo DR live (1 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan live (1 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/27: Colombia vs. Portugal live (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX One)
Portugal vs Nigeria Odds
Portugal is the heavy favorite to win the match. Check out the full odds below:
Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Team Form
Check out how each team has recently performed below:
Portugal
- 6/6: vs Chile (Win, 2-1)
- 3/31: at USA (Win, 2-0)
- 3/28: at Mexico (Draw, 0-0)
- 11/16: vs Armenia (Win, 9-1)
- 11/13: at Ireland (Loss, 0-2)
Nigeria
- 6/3: at Poland (Draw, 2-2)
- 5/30: vs Jamaica (Win, 3-0)
- 5/26: vs Zimbabwe (Win, 2-0)
- 3/31: at Jordan (Draw, 2-2)
- 3/27: at Iran (Win, 2-1)
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