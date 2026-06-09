International Friendlies
portugal vs nigeria friendly
International Friendlies

Portugal vs Nigeria: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 10, 2026 5:45 a.m. ET

Portugal and Nigeria will take the pitch in an international friendly on Wednesday, one day before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off. Portugal, placed in Group K alongside Congo DR, Uzbekistan and Colombia, enter the match looking to sharpen their World Cup preparations by building on a 2-1 win over Chile last Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo and company have won three of their past five matches and will look to carry that momentum into tournament play. Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, has been competitive in recent tune-up matches, winning three of its past five outings while drawing the other two.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Portugal vs Nigeria.

How to Watch Portugal vs Nigeria

  • Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
  • Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX Soccer Plus
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Portugal World Cup Schedule

Portugal vs Nigeria Odds

Portugal is the heavy favorite to win the match. Check out the full odds below:

Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Ronaldo! Luis Díaz! Group K is LOADED. Alexi Lalas and David Mosse continue their dive into each World Cup group, this time featuring DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia and Portugal. Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team has recently performed below:

Portugal

  • 6/6: vs Chile (Win, 2-1)
  • 3/31: at USA (Win, 2-0)
  • 3/28: at Mexico (Draw, 0-0)
  • 11/16: vs Armenia (Win, 9-1)
  • 11/13: at Ireland (Loss, 0-2)

Nigeria

  • 6/3: at Poland (Draw, 2-2)
  • 5/30: vs Jamaica (Win, 3-0)
  • 5/26: vs Zimbabwe (Win, 2-0)
  • 3/31: at Jordan (Draw, 2-2)
  • 3/27: at Iran (Win, 2-1)
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