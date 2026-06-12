Clint Dempsey, Thierry Henry Contest Canada Coach Jesse Marsch's USA Comments

Ahead of the United States' World Cup opening match against Paraguay on Friday, former U.S. men's national team assistant coach and current Canada head coach Jesse Marsch shared his experience leading the USA in the 2010 World Cup.

Marsch threw a dig at the U.S. team, and former players did not hesitate to respond. But let's back up.

Marsch opened up about his time leading USA under former head coach Bob Bradley, and commented about his perspective around the players — specifically what he thought was lacking.

"In the U.S., we had to beg players to sing the national anthem," Marsch said.

Marsch’s comments did not faze FOX Sports’ Clint Dempsey — who played for Marsch and the American national team in the 2010 World Cup.

"I can’t take that guy too seriously," Dempsey said ahead of Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. "It was an honor for me, growing up and representing my country. I wasn’t someone who would normally sing. I put my hand over my heart and pray to the good man upstairs."

Dempsey remains one of the USA’s most talented players across his three World Cup appearances — he was the only player to score in all three — and recorded 54 goals in 141 appearances with the United States. When it comes to playing for the U.S., Dempsey emphasized his experience representing his country.

"I bled for this country. I broke my nose playing for this country. I came back from two heart procedures and played for this country," Dempsey added. "I’m not going to take advice from someone who switched to the other side and is singing for another country’s national anthem."

Marsch assisted Bradley from 2010-2011 and was a part of the Americans' 2010 World Cup staff when the squad posted a first-place finish in Group C before being eliminated by Ghana in the round of 16. Marsch was strongly considered taking over as the United States head coach in 2023, but he was ultimately sidelined when former coach Gregg Berhalter was rehired.

Additionally, FOX Sports’ Thierry Henry offered his advice to Marsch ahead of his World Cup debut.

"You got to walk the walk and talk the talk. You can’t hide behind the fact that you are a decent team," Henry said ahead of Canada’s opener. "You took a job, by the way, that someone started… That team was already there when he arrived. Yes, he elevated them. Let’s see what he can do today against Bosnia [and Herzegovina]."

Since Marsch arrived to Team Canada in 2024, he has accumulated a 12-12-5 record.