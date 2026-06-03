2026 World Cup Odds: How Far Can Mexico Go After Winning Group A?

After its massive 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday night, Mexico has won Group A and officially clinched a spot in the knockout round.

El Tri will play its Round of 32 game in Mexico City, and will face the third-place finisher in either Group C/E/F/H/I.

This is the fourth time that Mexico has topped the group stage of a World Cup, with the other three coming in 1986, 1994 and 2002.

With the win, Mexico remains unbeaten in World Cup group games at home, going a combined 6-2-0 (W-D-L), with two wins and a draw in 1970 and 1986, and now two wins in 2026.

Before the tournament began, Mexico was listed at +6500 to win the World Cup. Now, after winning its first two games of the tournament, Mexico has surged up the oddsboard to +5000.

Can Mexico build off its first two matches and make a deep run in this tournament? Let's check out the updated odds for El Tri as of June 19.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Team Mexico — Stage of Elimination

Last 32: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Last 16: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Quarterfinals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Semifinals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Runner-up: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Outright winner: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mexico is currently +5000 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning Group A (Getty Images).

Mexico's Past World Cup Results:

1930: Group stage

1934: Did not qualify

1938: Withdrew

1950: Group stage

1954: Group stage

1958: Group stage

1962: Group stage

1966: Group stage

1970: Quarterfinals

1974: Did not qualify

1978: Group stage

1982: Did not qualify

1986: Quarterfinals

1990: Banned

1994: Round of 16

1998: Round of 16

2002: Round of 16

2006: Round of 16

2010: Round of 16

2014: Round of 16

2018: Round of 16

2022: Group stage

2026: TBD



What to know: Mexico has made a habit of being in the running, but never really being in the running. Make sense? Consider this: El Tri made it out of the group stage in seven consecutive World Cups (1994-2018), but never made it past the Round of 16 in any of those years. In 2022, Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage, and it will look to get back to its winning ways in 2026 after a great start to the tournament. With its win Thursday night, Mexico has now advanced to the knockout stage in eight of the last nine World Cups. It is important to note, however, that Mexico has never made it past the quarterfinals at a FIFA men's World Cup.