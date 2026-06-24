South Koreans Expecting Home-Game Feel For Final World Cup Group Match In Mexico

Hong Myung-bo is expecting the atmosphere to feel like a home game when his South Korea team plays South Africa in its last World Cup Group A game in Monterrey.

A large number of Mexican fans supported the Taeguk Warriors when they defeated Czech Republic 2-1 in the opening game in Guadalajara, and head coach Hong expects similar support on Wednesday.

"We may feel like this is our home ground tomorrow, and that is a very big gift to our players," said Hong, who was captain of the South Korea team that reached the semifinals when it co-hosted the 2002 World Cup with Japan. "We will use that very well so we can play a good game tomorrow."

There's a strong reason for the support.

In 2018, South Korea upset Germany 2-0 to send Mexico into the round of 16 and Mexican fans famously marched to South Korea's consulate in Monterrey to celebrate, chanting "Coreano, hermano, ya eres Mexicano (Korean brother, you are now Mexican)!"

Since then, football fans from the two nations have developed a bond despite a difference in soccer culture.

"Mexican fans have a lot of energy – more energy than us," Lee Ha-young, a fan who traveled from Seoul, South Korea, said. "We have the same energy in our hearts, but it’s really hard to express because in Korean culture it’s not easy to express our feelings."

In addition to traveling fans, Monterrey is home to an estimated 5,000 South Korean immigrants who mostly live just east of the Monterrey National Airport in an area known as Pesquería.

The establishment of a KIA Motors plant and other businesses in the region drew in a significant South Korean population and strengthened the relationship between the two nations.

South Korea’s placement into Group A meant that the Taeguk Warriors would play all of their group games in Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Canada.

"Many South Korean fans really wanted to watch (South Korea) play in the U.S. because (Son Heung-min) plays at LAFC," Lee said. "But the Mexican people have been really warm to us, so now I think tomorrow we will feel like home here in Monterrey."

After a 1-0 loss to Mexico in Guadalajara, South Korea sits second in the group with three points. South Africa and the Czech Republic each have one point from a 1-1 draw.

A win or draw for South Korea would be enough to advance to the knockout stage, while South Africa must win to be sure of avoiding elimination.

A second place group result would take the South Korean team to Los Angeles for its round of 32 match against the runner-up in Group B. Los Angeles would be another comfortable destination for the team. The city is home to more than 300,000 Korean-Americans.

But for now Mexico is welcoming South Korean fans with open arms.

"We might have to go to the U.S.," for the round of 32, Lee said. "But I don’t want to leave, I want to stay here in Mexico."

Reporting by The Associated Press.