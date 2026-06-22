FIFA Men's World Cup
A To Z: 2026 World Cup Goalscorers Complete The Alphabet
FIFA Men's World Cup

A To Z: 2026 World Cup Goalscorers Complete The Alphabet

Updated Jun. 23, 2026 3:15 p.m. ET

From Lionel Messi's and Kylian Mbappé's stunners to Harry Kane's take-two penalty shot, the 2026 World Cup has already seen more than 100 goals, and there's so much more to come. 

But thanks to two Egypt goals Sunday against New Zealand in the group stage, World Cup goals have reached an impressive milestone: a goalscorer for every letter in the alphabet. 

Organized by surname, no World Cup has ever accomplished this feat. The closest was the 2018 World Cup, which had a goalscorer for every letter except Y. 

Well, thanks to goals scored by Egypt's Trezeguet and Mostafa Zico, the 26-letter list is now complete. Here's a look at the first 2026 World Cup goalscorer alphabet.

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