FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
A To Z: 2026 World Cup Goalscorers Complete The Alphabet
Updated Jun. 23, 2026 3:15 p.m. ET
From Lionel Messi's and Kylian Mbappé's stunners to Harry Kane's take-two penalty shot, the 2026 World Cup has already seen more than 100 goals, and there's so much more to come.
But thanks to two Egypt goals Sunday against New Zealand in the group stage, World Cup goals have reached an impressive milestone: a goalscorer for every letter in the alphabet.
Organized by surname, no World Cup has ever accomplished this feat. The closest was the 2018 World Cup, which had a goalscorer for every letter except Y.
Well, thanks to goals scored by Egypt's Trezeguet and Mostafa Zico, the 26-letter list is now complete. Here's a look at the first 2026 World Cup goalscorer alphabet.
share
recommended
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
Item 1 of 3