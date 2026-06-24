FIFA Men's World Cup
Qatar's Assim Madibo Gets 5-Match Ban For Breaking Canada's Ismaël Koné's Leg
FIFA Men's World Cup

Qatar's Assim Madibo Gets 5-Match Ban For Breaking Canada's Ismaël Koné's Leg

Updated Jun. 25, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

Qatar player Assim Madibo was given a five-match ban on Wednesday for the tackle that broke the leg of Canada midfielder Ismael Kone at the World Cup.

Madibo was issued a straight red card for the incident during Canada's 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver last Thursday.

The FIFA disciplinary committee said the suspension was for serious foul play and that the decision was subject to appeal.

Canada’s first World Cup victory was overshadowed by the injury to Koné, who was taken off on a stretcher and later underwent surgery on a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.

He was tackled from behind in the 51st minute and players around him immediately feared he had sustained a serious injury as he lay on the ground, holding his leg and covering his mouth with his hand.

Madibo was also visibly upset and apologized in person to Koné after the game.

"You can’t even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers," Koné later posted on Instagram.

The Qatar national team did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

The ban is not the biggest issued by FIFA at a World Cup. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was given a nine-match suspension and banned from all soccer-related activity for four months for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In 1994, Italy defender Mauro Tassotti was suspended for eight games for an elbow on Spain forward Luis Enrique.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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