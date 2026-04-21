Brief History Of The 1994 World Cup In The United States

In 1994, the United States proved global critics wrong as hosts of the World Cup.

Skeptics in Europe and South America argued that a country without a top-tier professional league, paired with a population that supposedly didn't "understand" the game, was a questionable choice for the world’s biggest sporting event.

But what unfolded over the course of the summer was a memorable tournament witnessed by massive crowds at stadiums that were known more for the other kind of football. American soccer had its long-awaited defining moment.

Let's take a look back on the summer of soccer took over the United States.

How did the USA perform in the 1994 World Cup?

The USA squad in 1994. (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

If you remember or have seen clips of the U.S. men's national team at the 1994 World Cup, a couple of things stood out. One was the amazing hairstyles. You had Alexi Lalas. Cobi Jones. Marcelo Balboa. Tony Meola. All American soccer icons rocking such a unique blend of looks.

Building on its appearance at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, in which it went winless in three games, the USA wanted to ensure that it would make a better impression as hosts.

The United States men's national team opened the group stage against Switzerland at the Pontiac Silverdome — then home to the NFL's Detroit Lions — on a temporary grass pitch.

The first match in World Cup history to be played indoors, the stadium had been designed to keep the winter weather out and was not equipped with air conditioning. USA midfielder Thomas Dooley later called it "the worst place I have ever played at."

USA star Eric Wynalda, center, ahead of the opener. (Photo by Lutz Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images)

But it was thanks to a wonder-goal against the Swiss by the USA star Eric Wynalda that made the game memorable, even if the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

After splitting points in the opener against Switzerland, the U.S. stunned a heavily favored Colombia team in a 2‑1 victory at the Rose Bowl. But that followed a 1-0 loss in the same stadium to group winners Romania, thus relegating the U.S. to a third-place finish in the group and a Round of 16 date with Brazil.

USA's Alexi Lalas keeping up with Brazil's Romario. (Photo Credit: Chris Cole/ALLSPORT)

On a sunny July 4 afternoon, the USA took on mighty Brazil at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto. A rough and tumble match that saw the Brazilians play part of the match a man down due to a red card, the USA couldn't break down the more talented South American squad. Brazil ended the Americans' dream with a 1‑0 victory.

Who won the 1994 World Cup?

Brazil with the 1994 World Cup trophy (Photo by Daniel GARCIA / AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil went on to lift the country’s fourth World Cup by defeating Italy, breaking a 24-year drought and its first championship since Pelé last lifted his third and final trophy of his illustrious career in 1970.

Brazil were led by legendary strikers Romario and Bebeto, who finished with a combined eight goals. It was Bebeto who scored the game-winner against the USA in the Round of 16. A quarterfinal win over the Dutch then set up a semifinal victory over Sweden, in which Romario scored the decider.

Despite the historic setting at the Rose Bowl, the final itself had relatively few memorable moments. After 120 minutes of scoreless play, it became the first World Cup final to be decided on penalties.

If there was a lasting image of the final, it would be Italy star Roberto Baggio sailing over the crossbar his penalty attempt over the crossbar and into the crowd. Heartbreak for the Italys, but an elusive fourth title for Brazil.

What were some of the 1994 World Cup tournament's top moments?

Diego Maradona had a brief appearance at USA '94. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The tournament provided its fair share of legendary players. It was the last tournament where we saw players like Diego Maradona, who had helped Argentina win it all in 1986, and Germany icon Jürgen Klinsmann, who led his country to the 1990 title.

But Maradona's abrupt exit from the World Cup would prove to be one of the most shocking moments in World Cup history. After one final iconic goal and a wild-eyed celebration against Greece, he was sent home in disgrace after failing a drug test.

Russia's Oleg Salenko score FIVE goals in one game. (Photo by Patrick HERTZOG / AFP via Getty Images)

Just days after Maradona’s exit, Russia’s Oleg Salenko etched his name into the record books in a way no one saw coming.

In a group stage match against Cameroon at Stanford Stadium, Salenko scored a record five goals in a single game. To this day, he remains the only player in World Cup history to achieve that feat in one match. Ironically, despite this historic feat, Russia was eliminated in the opening round.

Who won the 1994 World Cup Golden Ball?

Brazil's Romario taking aim at Italy in the final. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Golden Ball is awarded to the tournament's best player, and Brazil's Romario was certainly a deserving one. Scoring five goals throughout the tournament, he made his mark by scoring in each of the group-stage matches and then two more during the knockout rounds. He also assisted Bebeto on the sole goal of the 1-0 win over the USA in the Round of 16.

Who won the Golden Boot? Who won the Golden Glove?

The 1994 tournament remains the only time the Golden Boot award, which is given to the top goalscorers, was shared by two players: Russia's Oleg Salenko and Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov. Both players finished the tournament with six goals each.

Salenko made history by scoring a record five goals in a single match against Cameroon, while adding another against Sweden. Salenko’s record-setting day did go a long way toward him becoming the only player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot despite only participating in the first round. Not bad for a guy who played in four fewer matches than Stoichkov.

Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov was a breakout star. (Photo by Multhaup Oliver/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Stoichkov’s brilliance led Bulgaria on a fairy-tale run to the semifinals, highlighted by a stunning free-kick that helped eliminate the defending champions Germany. He started the tourney with two penalties against Greece and also scored against Mexico in the Round of 16.

Belgian goalkeeper Michel Preud'homme took home the inaugural Golden Glove award (then known as the Lev Yashin Award) at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Even though the Belgians only made it to the Round of 16, Preud'homme kept clean sheets against Morocco and the Netherlands. He allowed one against Saudi Arabia before his team bowed out 3-2 to the Germans.

What was the legacy of the 1994 World Cup?

A generation of soccer fans grew up with USA '94. (Photo by Lutz Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The 1994 World Cup changed U.S. sports culture and proved soccer could draw large crowds in the land of the Super Bowl. It turned a "questionable choice" into the highest attended tournament in FIFA history, proving that the United States was ready to define the game on its own terms.

Before the tournament, skeptics predicted empty stadiums, cultural indifference and general confusion.

Instead, 3.6 million spectators filled venues from Los Angeles to New York, still the all‑time World Cup attendance record.

The domestic popularity of the tournament led to the birth of Major League Soccer, a league that still stands today, including 30 professional soccer teams, across 25 American and three Canadian cities.

MLS provided the U.S. Soccer Federation with a much deeper talent pool than what was available over 30 years ago.

As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, it does so in a much different position than it did over 30 years ago.

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