Haiti vs Nicaragua: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Haiti and Nicaragua face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua and odds.

How to Watch Haiti vs Nicaragua

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Haiti vs Nicaragua Odds

Haiti is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Haiti

11/13: vs Costa Rica (Win, 1–0)

10/13: at Honduras (Loss, 3–0)

10/9: at Nicaragua (Win, 3–0)

9/9: at Costa Rica (Draw, 3–3)

9/5: vs Honduras (Draw, 0–0)

Nicaragua

11/13: vs Honduras (Win, 2–0)

10/13: at Costa Rica (Loss, 4–1)

10/9: vs Haiti (Loss, 3–0)

9/9: at Honduras (Loss, 2–0)

9/5: vs Costa Rica (Draw, 1–1)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.