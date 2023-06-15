United States
Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT head coach
United States

Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT head coach

Published Jun. 15, 2023 10:31 p.m. ET

Gregg Berhalter is nearing an agreement to resume his role as head coach of the United States men's national team, FOX Sports has confirmed. This was first reported by The Athletic.

The USMNT has been coached by Berhalter's former assistant, B.J. Callaghan, since his contract expired in January. Berhalter was in talks to return as coach in January but an incident involving him, his wife and Gio Reyna's parents, Claudio and Daneille, stalled those discussions. Following an investigation by the United States Soccer Federation in March, Berhalter remained a candidate for the role.

Berhalter was first hired as the USMNT coach in December 2018. In his first five years with the U.S., he led the team to two CONCACAF titles — the Nations League (2019-20) and the Gold Cup (2021) — and qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where it advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. Berhalter's all-time record as coach of the USMNT is 37-11-12.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Williamson, Embiid, Morant 'under duress' ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Williamson, Embiid, Morant 'under duress' ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes