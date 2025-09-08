FIFA Men's World Cup Greece vs. Denmark: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 8, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Greece hosts Denmark in a World Cup Qualifier in Piraeus, Greece. Here’s everything you need to know about Greece vs Denmark.

How to watch Greece vs. Denmark

Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, GRC

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Greece: +160

Draw: +210

Denmark: +195

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Greece

9/5: vs Belarus — W 5–1

6/10: vs Bulgaria — W 4–0

6/7: vs Slovakia — W 4–1

3/23: at Scotland — W 3–0

3/20: vs Scotland — L 0–1

ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark

9/5: vs Scotland — D 0–0

6/10: vs Lithuania — W 5–0

6/7: vs Northern Ireland — W 2–1

3/23: at Portugal — L 2–5

3/20: vs Portugal — W 1–0

What did you think of this story?

share