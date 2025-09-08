FIFA Men's World Cup
Greece vs. Denmark: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 8, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET
Greece hosts Denmark in a World Cup Qualifier in Piraeus, Greece. Here’s everything you need to know about Greece vs Denmark.
How to watch Greece vs. Denmark
- Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, GRC
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Greece: +160
- Draw: +210
- Denmark: +195
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Greece
- 9/5: vs Belarus — W 5–1
- 6/10: vs Bulgaria — W 4–0
- 6/7: vs Slovakia — W 4–1
- 3/23: at Scotland — W 3–0
- 3/20: vs Scotland — L 0–1
Denmark
- 9/5: vs Scotland — D 0–0
- 6/10: vs Lithuania — W 5–0
- 6/7: vs Northern Ireland — W 2–1
- 3/23: at Portugal — L 2–5
- 3/20: vs Portugal — W 1–0
-
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
U.S. In Search of Silver Linings After Sloppy Loss: 'We need to be sharper'
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
