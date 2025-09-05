FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 6:52 a.m. ET
Germany hosts Northern Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier in Cologne, Germany. Here’s everything you need to know about Germany vs N Ireland.
How to watch Germany vs. N Ireland
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, DEU
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Germany: -800
- Draw: +800
- N Ireland: +1900
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Germany
- 9/4: at Slovakia — L 0–2
- 6/8: vs France — L 0–2
- 6/4: vs Portugal — L 1–2
- 3/23: vs Italy — D 3–3
- 3/20: at Italy — W 2–1
N Ireland
- 9/4: at Luxembourg — W 3–1
- 6/10: vs Iceland — W 1–0
- 6/7: at Denmark — L 1–2
- 3/25: at Sweden — L 1–5
- 3/21: vs Switzerland — D 1–1
