FIFA Men's World Cup Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 6:52 a.m. ET

Germany hosts Northern Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier in Cologne, Germany. Here’s everything you need to know about Germany vs N Ireland.

How to watch Germany vs. N Ireland

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Germany: -800

Draw: +800

N Ireland: +1900

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Germany

9/4: at Slovakia — L 0–2

6/8: vs France — L 0–2

6/4: vs Portugal — L 1–2

3/23: vs Italy — D 3–3

3/20: at Italy — W 2–1

N Ireland

9/4: at Luxembourg — W 3–1

6/10: vs Iceland — W 1–0

6/7: at Denmark — L 1–2

3/25: at Sweden — L 1–5

3/21: vs Switzerland — D 1–1

