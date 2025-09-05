FIFA Men's World Cup
Georgia vs. Bulgaria: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 2:43 a.m. ET
Georgia hosts Bulgaria in a World Cup Qualifier in Tbilisi, Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia vs Bulgaria.
How to watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Georgia: -215
- Draw: +330
- Bulgaria: +650
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Georgia
- 9/4: vs Turkey — L 2–3
- 6/8: vs Cape Verde — D 1–1
- 6/5: vs Faroe Islands — W 1–0
- 3/23: vs Armenia — W 6–1
- 3/20: at Armenia — W 3–0
Bulgaria
- 9/4: vs Spain — L 0–3
- 6/10: at Greece — L 0–4
- 6/6: vs Cyprus — D 2–2
- 3/23: at Ireland — L 1–2
- 3/20: vs Ireland — L 1–2
