FIFA Men's World Cup Georgia vs. Bulgaria: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 2:43 a.m. ET

Georgia hosts Bulgaria in a World Cup Qualifier in Tbilisi, Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia vs Bulgaria.

How to watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Georgia: -215

Draw: +330

Bulgaria: +650

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Georgia

9/4: vs Turkey — L 2–3

6/8: vs Cape Verde — D 1–1

6/5: vs Faroe Islands — W 1–0

3/23: vs Armenia — W 6–1

3/20: at Armenia — W 3–0

Bulgaria

9/4: vs Spain — L 0–3

6/10: at Greece — L 0–4

6/6: vs Cyprus — D 2–2

3/23: at Ireland — L 1–2

3/20: vs Ireland — L 1–2

