Streetballers And Paris Suburbs: How France Transcended World Cup Talent

France – the current FIFA World Cup favorites – have been the center of discussion when it comes to the game of soccer, and it became an impressive statistic in the tournament.

54 players come from the suburbs of Paris – enough to roster two full World Cup squads – and France is the birthplace of 98 players in the World Cup, which makes up 7.9% of players.

France is in a group stage with Iraq, Senegal and Norway and are looking to make another run at a World Cup trophy after their 2022 loss to Argentina. Headlined by stars Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, France's talent stems beyond their national team. The country is also home to players like Spain's Aymeric Laporte and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez. Algeria even has goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of French 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, on its squad.

One of France's most decorated players includes FOX Sports analyst Thierry Henry, who's appeared in four World Cups, as well as their 1998 win as their top-goal scorer. A product of the Paris suburbs himself, Henry weighed in what it means to watch his hometown represent multiple teams at the World Cup and how players learned their foundational skills on the streets.

"I'm going to be extra proud with that one because… do you know what it means to us that I'm from the south of Paris? Obviously, the impact, the street culture, the way we are in Paris. You learn how to protect the ball, skills. We challenge each other…" Henry said ahead of France's World Cup opener. "Playing on concrete, learning how to protect the ball, that demeanor that you have, that French demeanor when you arrive on the field, especially from the suburbs of Paris, we have that demeanor. It is a thing."

FOX Sports' Zlatan Ibrahimović spent four years in Paris playing for Paris Saint-Germain, and attested to the mass talent that the city and the country produce.

"I mean, I'm just impressed. The waves of talent they produce and like, like, Thierry said, they're street ballers," Ibrahimović said. "They bring that to the pitch, and it's acceptable... And imagine the players that didn't make it to the World Cup. They could also be in the World Cup and dominate in the World Cup."