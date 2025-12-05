2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage

With the largest World Cup field in the history of the tournament, 32 of the 48 teams will be fighting for a spot in the knockout stage.

Spain, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany enter the tournament with the strongest odds to advance from the group stage, supported by recent major-tournament success and talent-rich rosters.

The Spaniards are the defending European Champions while the Argentinians are looking to win back-to-back titles. Germany has not made it out of the group stage in the last two World Cups, but has always been a perennial contender— having won four titles in its history. And then of course there's Brazil, which has more titles than any country with five.

The U.S. is -750 to advance from their group, with Türkiye, Paraguay and Australia also vying for a spot in the Round of 32.

With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for each team to advance to knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Odds to Advance to Knockout Stage

Spain: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Argentina: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Brazil: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Germany: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

England: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Portugal: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

France: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Belgium:-3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

Switzerland: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Netherlands: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Mexico: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Morocco: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Colombia: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Uruguay: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Ecuador: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Norway: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

United States: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Canada: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Christian Pulisic of the United States (Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images).

Croatia: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Austria: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Türkiye: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Ivory Coast: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Japan: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Egypt: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Algeria: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Scotland: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Czechia: -310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

South Korea: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Senegal: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Sweden: -230 (bet $10 to win $1435 total)

Paraguay: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Iran: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Ghana: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

DR Congo: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Australia: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Raúl Jiménez (Photo by Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images).

New Zealand: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Tunisia: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

South Africa: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Saudi Arabia: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Cape Verde: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Uzbekistan: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Panama: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Qatar: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jordan +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Iraq: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Haiti: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Curacao: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)