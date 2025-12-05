FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage

Updated Jun. 4, 2026 3:52 p.m. ET

With the largest World Cup field in the history of the tournament, 32 of the 48 teams will be fighting for a spot in the knockout stage. 

Spain, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany enter the tournament with the strongest odds to advance from the group stage, supported by recent major-tournament success and talent-rich rosters.

The Spaniards are the defending European Champions while the Argentinians are looking to win back-to-back titles. Germany has not made it out of the group stage in the last two World Cups, but has always been a perennial contender— having won four titles in its history. And then of course there's Brazil, which has more titles than any country with five. 

The U.S. is -750 to advance from their group, with Türkiye, Paraguay and Australia also vying for a spot in the Round of 32. 

With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for each team to advance to knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Odds to Advance to Knockout Stage

Spain: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
Argentina: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
Brazil: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
Germany: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
England: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
Portugal: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
France: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
Belgium:-3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)
Switzerland: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
Netherlands: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)
Mexico: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)
Morocco: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Colombia: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Uruguay: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
Ecuador: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
Norway: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
United States: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
Canada: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Christian Pulisic of the United States (Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images).

 

Croatia: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Austria: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Türkiye: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Ivory Coast: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Japan: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)
Egypt: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)
Algeria: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Scotland: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Czechia: -310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
South Korea: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Senegal: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
Sweden: -230 (bet $10 to win $1435 total)
Paraguay: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
Iran: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Ghana: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)
DR Congo: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Australia: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Raúl Jiménez (Photo by Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images).

 

New Zealand: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Tunisia: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
South Africa: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Saudi Arabia: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Cape Verde: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Uzbekistan: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Panama: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Qatar: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Jordan +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Iraq: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Haiti: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Curacao: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

 
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