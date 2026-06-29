How to Watch France vs. Sweden: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
France and Sweden meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
France topped Group I with a perfect 3-0-0 record, beating Senegal 3-1 in their opener, Iraq 3-0 in their second match, and Norway 4-1 in their third. They scored 10 goals and conceded just two in the group stage. Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé each scored four times in the tournament so far.
Sweden advanced from Group F on four points, winning 5-1 over Tunisia in their opener before losing 1-5 to the Netherlands and drawing 1-1 with Japan in their final match, finishing with seven goals scored and seven conceded through three matches.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch France vs. Sweden
- When: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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France vs. Sweden Odds
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