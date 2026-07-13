Mbappé vs. Yamal Aside, Keepers And Defenders Will Decide France vs. Spain

Every preview of Tuesday's World Cup semifinal leads with the same two names. Kylian Mbappé, eight goals, chasing history. Lamine Yamal, the heir apparent. Fair enough. Now let's talk about the men whose job is to ruin all of that, because they're the ones who will actually decide this game.

Start with the numbers, because Spain's are absurd. One goal conceded in six matches. Six consecutive clean sheets to open the tournament, the longest shutout streak in World Cup history. Unai Simón went 649 minutes without picking the ball out of his net, breaking a record that had stood since Nadine Angerer's 622.

The streak finally died in the 41st minute against Belgium, when Charles De Ketelaere headed one in, and the Spanish defense almost looked incredulous.

Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella for Spain.(Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The men in front of Simón deserve credit. Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí are the tournament's most composed center-back pairing: a 32-year-old who has seen everything next to a 19-year-old who plays like he has.

Cubarsí's calm on the ball, a signature of a Barcelona defender, is Spain's escape valve, and teams that press him tend to regret it two passes later. Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro bomb forward on the flanks, which is both Spain's weapon and Spain's problem. We'll get to that.

Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba have been solid for France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

France's numbers are quieter but trending the right way. Didier Deschamps' side leaked goals to Senegal and Norway in the group stage — sloppy stuff, switched-off moments — then slammed the door with three straight knockout clean sheets against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco. Mike Maignan barely broke a sweat in any of them. William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano have grown into the most physically dominant central pairing left on the field. Nobody is running through them, and good luck going over them.

The concerns for France live in the margins. The fullback situation is fine: Jules Koundé on the right, Lucas Digne or Theo Hernández on the left. Meanwhile, Aurélien Tchouaméni, the shield in front of the back four, missed the Morocco win with a thigh issue. If he's not right, Saliba and Upamecano get a lot more exposure to Pedri in the exact zones Spain lives in.

Then there's recent history, which Spain will happily bring up. The last two meetings were both semifinals, and Spain won both: 2-1 at Euro 2024, and a 2025 Nations League game that finished 5-4. That scoreline is bizarre and unexpected for two defenses that good. France's back line spent that entire night chasing Spanish movement and never caught up.

So who has the edge? On paper, Spain. The record streak, the single goal conceded, a keeper in the form of his life. But paper isn't necessarily reality.

Spain's whole structure asks Cucurella and Porro to live in the opponent's half while Rodri cleans up behind them, and nothing they've faced this month resembles France in transition. France will punish the full-backs swiftly for wandering forward. Sweden and Morocco couldn't make France pay for momentary lapses. Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé thrive on that space, and the grass behind Spain's fullbacks is exactly where they do their best work.

The flip side: France's defense hasn't faced anyone who moves the ball like Spain, and Maignan has been so protected that we don't actually know what kind of night he has in him. We're about to find out which of these units has been great and which has merely been unbothered.

The strikers will take the headlines Tuesday. Somewhere in this semifinal, either Simón or Maignan will make the save that sends a nation to a World Cup final. Watch the other end. That's where the tournament gets decided.