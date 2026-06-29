France's Path To 2026 World Cup Final: Latest Projected Opponents For Round Of 16 And On

Kylian Mbappé and the France men's national team know their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and despite being one of the deepest teams at the tournament, it's not going to be easy.

France won Group I by going undefeated (wins over Norway, Senegal and Iraq). Les Bleus remain one of the favorites to lift the title on July 19, with the best odds at +360.

Here's everything you need to know about France's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final:

How France's Path Was Decided

(Getty Images)

This simulation of France's path to the World Cup final assumes two things:

That the team wins every one of its knockout stage games. That the team with the highest FIFA ranking in every other matchup wins as expected, starting with the round of 32.

This creates the hardest — and maybe most realistic — path for France to make the final.

Round of 32 vs. Sweden

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Date: June 30

Location: New York/New Jersey

Opponent: Sweden

FIFA Rank: 36

Record: 1W-1D-1L

Odds To Win The Tournament: +20000 (tied for 22nd)

Round of 16 vs. Germany

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Date: July 4

Location: Philadelphia

Opponent: Germany

FIFA Rank: 12

Record: 2W-0D-1L

Odds To Win The Tournament: +1700 (sixth)

Quarterfinals vs. Morocco

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Date: July 9

Location: Boston

Opponent: Morocco

FIFA Rank: 6

Record: 2W-1D-0L

Odds To Win The Tournament: +4500 (13th)

Semifinals vs. Spain

(Getty Images)

Date: July 14

Location: Dallas

Opponent: Spain

FIFA Rank: 3

Record: 2W-1D-0L

Odds To Win The Tournament: +700 (tied for 3rd)

Final vs. Argentina

Date: July 19

Location: New York/New Jersey