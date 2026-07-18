10-Goal World Cup Goodbye: What The Wildest Third-Place Game Ever Tells Us About 2028

This third-place game has a dirty little secret: It's the most entertaining game, by far, in the entire World Cup. Nobody parks the bus. Nobody plays scared. Two exhausted, heartbroken teams show up, shrug and just play.

Saturday in Miami gave us a spectacle for the ages. England beat France, 6-4, in a 10-goal circus that felt less like a bronze-medal match and more like a pickup run where both teams forgot defense was legal.

And that's precisely why it happened: With nothing real at stake, the handbrakes came off.

France's Kylian Mbappe faces pressure from England's Ezri Konsa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel spent the week getting torched for retreating into a shell against Argentina, and then his liberated team scored six against France. Quite cruel for England fans. The talent was never the question. The fear was.

The history came fast. Kylian Mbappé scored twice, giving him 10 for the tournament and 22 for his World Cup career, one more than Lionel Messi. For at least one day, Mbappé is the greatest goalscorer in the history of this competition, but Messi gets his chance Sunday in the final.

Jude Bellingham's goal was his seventh of the tournament, making him the first England player to score seven at a single World Cup, breaking the record of six that Gary Lineker set in 1986 and Harry Kane matched in 2018. And Bukayo Saka, benched for the semifinal, answered with a hat trick. The most polite revenge imaginable, which is very Saka.

Now the interesting part: Where do these two go from here? Both teams leave North America upset about their semifinal results, but they also each possess a serious core of luxury talent for Euro 2028.

Start with France, where the future is mouthwatering. Mbappé is 27, entering his true prime and just spent a month reminding everyone that his ceiling is "best player alive." Désiré Doué is one for the future, even though he found it hard to start among the generational talent around him.

The attacking core is arguably the youngest elite group on the planet, and it's about to be handed to Zinedine Zidane, who's expected to replace Didier Deschamps after his 14-year era ended Saturday.

French football legend and coach Zinedine Zidane (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Few managers walk into a dressing room possessing Zidane's aura. Never noted for his complex tactical coaching style, he's an excellent manager of world-class talent, as seen at Real Madrid. Conceding six to England is a rough farewell card for Deschamps, but the inheritance he leaves is otherworldly. If Zidane pairs that firepower with a defensive structure that matches — the thing Spain exposed and England shredded — France walks into Euro 2028 as the favorite. The man going forward is still Mbappé, and he might have three more World Cups in him.

England's blueprint is just as clear, and for once, genuinely hopeful. Whatever happens to Tuchel after the Argentina inquest, the next cycle builds itself around three names.

Bellingham, 23, just broke a 40-year scoring record and is unmistakably The Man now — the torch didn't pass from Kane so much as Bellingham took it mid-tournament.

Declan Rice remains the midfield anchor every contender wishes it had. And Saka just reminded whoever coaches England next what benching him costs. Kane will be 34 by the Euros, likely easing into a supporting role. That's not a rebuild; that's a spine, entering its prime together, with the scars of another semifinal exit as motivation.

And that is the real lesson of Saturday.

England's recurring disease has never been talent — it's the courage to use it when everything's on the line. A team that can score six on France exists inside this squad. It showed up one match too late. The next coach's entire job is dragging that version out in a semifinal instead of a consolation game.

But emerging from this chaotic consolation matchup, France likely gets Zidane, a young attack and the world's new all-time World Cup scorer (for at least a day). England gets its best finish since 1966 and a core built to erase that stat entirely. See you both in two years.

Sunday, the trophy. But don't pretend you didn't enjoy the circus.