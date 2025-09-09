FIFA Men's World Cup FIVE Goals?! Stitched-Up Erling Haaland Leads Norway in 11-1 Blowout Win Updated Sep. 9, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Erling Haaland might have had a misstep coming off a bus, but he was once again on point when it came to the pitch.

Haaland scored five goals in Norway's 11-1 blowout win on Tuesday over Moldova and helped his country take a step toward qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

The Manchester City superstar striker was playing with stitches on his lower lip after he was struck by a luggage door as he exited the team bus on Monday, but he noted the injury is not serious.

Haaland's five goals were a career high when playing for Norway and the most by a European male player in a World Cup qualifier since Austria's Hans Krankl netted six against Malta in 1977.

On any other night, the result would have belonged to Thelo Aasgaard, who scored four goals for Norway. Felix Horn Myhre and Martin Ødegaard also added goals for Norway. Even Moldova’s goal was scored by a Norwegian as defender Leo Østigård sent an attempted pass into his own net.

It was the biggest win of this World Cup qualifying cycle in Europe, surpassing an 8-0 victory for the Netherlands over Malta in June, and came close to the all-time European qualification record, a 12-0 win by West Germany against Cyprus in 1969. It equaled Norway’s largest margin of victory in a competitive game.

With five games played in World Cup qualifying, the Norwegians top Group I on 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Italy. Norway is trying to reach its first men's World Cup since 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

