Father-son duos and the U.S. men’s team: World Cups, Hall of Fame legacies, and a future coach?

The U.S. men's national soccer team has its own storied history of father-son duos. The last names may not be as recognizable as Griffey, Bonds, or Manning -- but these duos have impacted soccer in the U.S. since the first-ever World Cup was held.

So to honor Father's Day, we're celebrating those great fathers and sons throughout the history of the U.S. men's program, both at the player and coach level.

Gregg and Sebastian Berhalter

The newest father-son duo to join the list and the only one that features a USMNT player-turned-manager. Gregg was part of three World Cup squads — two as a player (2002, 2006) and one as the team's manager in 2022. In a Bay Area connection, Sebastian's first competitive cap came in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup match against Trinidad & Tobago on June 15, 2025 in San Jose. Gregg's competitive debut came in the same tournament against Cuba on Feb. 1, 1998 in nearby Oakland.

Bob and Michael Bradley

While Bob never played for the USMNT, he left his mark as its coach at the 2010 World Cup. That squad included Michael, a key player on the run to the Round of 16 in South Africa. Now following in his father's managerial footsteps, Michael was named coach at MLS reserve side New York Red Bulls II last week. Might we even see the first father-son duo to coach the USMNT a few years down the line?

James Brown and George Brown

The earliest USMNT father-son duo has its roots in the team's nascent days, including the squad that played at first ever World Cup in 1930. James, a Scotland native, scored at the inaugural edition in Uruguay and later became one of soccer's pioneers in the United States. His son George had just one USMNT appearance (against Mexico in 1970) but was also a key figure in developing the game. The Browns are inducted in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Phillip and Joe Gyau

The Gyaus are actually three generations of international players (Phillip's father Joseph 'Nana’ Gyau played for Ghana in the 1960s). That lineage allowed Phillip to represent the USMNT from 1989-91 – he later played and coached the U.S. Beach Soccer team for several years. Phillip's son, Joe, last played for the USMNT in 2019 and also had stints at several German clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

Harry and Ty Keough

The Keoughs have a soccer story that revolves around both the World Cup and the Olympics. Harry was a member of the famed 1950 World Cup squad that upset England, and then captained the USA Olympic teams in 1952 and 1956. Ty was seemingly Olympic-bound in 1980 before the U.S. boycotted the Moscow Games. He did have eight appearances overall for the U.S. men’s national team.

Joe and Alain Maca

Joe, a Belgium native, was also part of the 1950 World Cup squad that shocked England. A fruitful career in the NASL made him a National Hall of Fame inductee in 1976. Alain made five appearances for the U.S. men’s national team between 1973-1975, before turning to a career that literally took off. He worked for KLM Airlines and was the president of one of the terminals at JFK Airport.

Claudio and Gio Reyna

Not only is the resemblance between Gio Reyna and his father Claudio uncanny, but their playing careers have also mirrored each other. Like Gio, Claudio started his club career in Germany, and they both play in the central midfield, though Gio (6'1") has a four-inch advantage on his pops (5'9"). Where Claudio has an advantage is his number of World Cup appearances. Claudio played in four World Cups with the United States before retiring after the 2006 edition. He has 112 caps to Gio's 32, but Gio only needs two goals to equal his dad's total.

Tim and Taylor Twellman

Taylor might be the more famous of the Twellmans due to his successful international and club career, but Taylor's dad Tim also made a single appearance for the U.S. men's national team in 1982. In fact, Tim's dad and two of his uncles — Mike and Steve Twellman — played professionally. Taylor's career has since taken him from the pitch to the broadcast booth.

