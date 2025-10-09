FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET
Faroe Islands and Montenegro face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Faroe Islands vs Montenegro and odds.
How to watch Faroe Islands vs. Montenegro
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: ViX+
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Faroe Islands vs. Montenegro Odds
As of October 9, Montenegro is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Faroe Islands
- 9/8: at Gibraltar (Win, 1–0)
- 9/5: vs Croatia (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/9: vs Gibraltar (Win, 2–1)
- 6/5: at Georgia (Loss, 1–0)
- 3/25: at Montenegro (Loss, 1–0)
Montenegro
- 9/8: at Croatia (Loss, 4–0)
- 9/5: vs Czechia (Loss, 2–0)
- 6/9: vs Armenia (Draw, 2–2)
- 6/6: at Czechia (Loss, 2–0)
- 3/25: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Officially Soccer's First Billionaire
Mohamed Salah Helps Egypt Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup With Win Over Djibouti
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Why Tim Ream, Haji Wright Are Role Models For U.S. World Cup Roster Hopefuls
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Alvaro Morata left out of Spain’s World Cup list
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 World Cup Ball Revealed! Inside the Details of 'TRIONDA'
How World Cup group stage tiebreakers are decided
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Officially Soccer's First Billionaire
Mohamed Salah Helps Egypt Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup With Win Over Djibouti
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Why Tim Ream, Haji Wright Are Role Models For U.S. World Cup Roster Hopefuls
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Alvaro Morata left out of Spain’s World Cup list
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 World Cup Ball Revealed! Inside the Details of 'TRIONDA'
How World Cup group stage tiebreakers are decided
Item 1 of 3