FIFA Men's World Cup Faroe Islands vs Montenegro: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET

Faroe Islands and Montenegro face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Faroe Islands vs Montenegro and odds.

How to watch Faroe Islands vs. Montenegro

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Faroe Islands vs. Montenegro Odds

As of October 9, Montenegro is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Faroe Islands

9/8: at Gibraltar (Win, 1–0)

9/5: vs Croatia (Loss, 1–0)

6/9: vs Gibraltar (Win, 2–1)

6/5: at Georgia (Loss, 1–0)

3/25: at Montenegro (Loss, 1–0)

Montenegro

9/8: at Croatia (Loss, 4–0)

9/5: vs Czechia (Loss, 2–0)

6/9: vs Armenia (Draw, 2–2)

6/6: at Czechia (Loss, 2–0)

3/25: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)

