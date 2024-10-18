MLS Ex-USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter faces challenges in MLS with Chicago Fire Published Oct. 18, 2024 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Gregg Berhalter sees the Chicago Fire as a "sleeping giant" poised for success.

The former U.S. men's national team coach was introduced Thursday as the Fire's head coach. It was his first official appearance for the club since he was named to the role of both coach and director of football last week.

"I really see this opportunity as a sleeping giant," Berhalter said. "We're going to give everything we have to return this team to the top of Major League Soccer. Chicago is about community, it's also about sports, and that's what's exciting."

He replaces current Fire coach Frank Klopas, who will step down Saturday after the team's final regular-season game to assume a new role as the team's vice president of football.

Berhalater was dismissed as U.S. coach in July, shortly after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa América. It was his second stint with the national team.

He is the 10th head coach in the Fire's history. Chicago (7-9-17) sits in last place in the Eastern Conference and has already been eliminated from postseason play.

The Fire have not been to the playoffs since 2017.

"For me, it's really about a commitment to the fans, to give them a product that they can be proud of," Berhalter said. "That they come to the stadium and it really, really resonates with them. We want to be an exciting team in Major League Soccer. We want to be a dominant team in Major League Soccer. It will take some time, but we will get there."

He will oversee Chicago's sporting operations, including the senior team, Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy.

Fire owner Joe Mansueto said the day after Berhalter signed his contract with the Fire, the new coach was at his house working on the roster.

"You can just see in terms of his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game — he just operates at a different level," Mansueto said. "He's also super analytical, very process-oriented, very methodical. He doesn't shoot from the hip."

Mansueto also said the team is looking to possibly build a soccer-specific stadium in Chicago. The Fire currently play at Soldier Field.

Berhalter, 51, was the first American to coach the national team after playing for the squad at a World Cup. He was originally hired to coach the U.S. in December 2018 after stints with Sweden's Hammarby (2011-13) and the Columbus Crew (2013-18).

Berhalter led the United States to a 44-17-13 record during his tenure, taking the team to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His contract expired following the World Cup, but he was rehired in June 2023.

Earlier that year, U.S. Soccer investigated a decades-old domestic violence allegation that was brought to the USSF's attention by the Reyna family after Gio Reyna played a limited role at the World Cup. A law firm retained by the USSF said that there was no legal obstacle to bringing Berhalter back.

As coach of the Crew from 2013-18, Berhalter led the club to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including an appearance in the 2015 MLS Cup final.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

