Is Erling Haaland Playing Today? Norway Star's Status vs. Ivory Coast

Erling Haaland was an unused substitute in Norway's 4-1 loss to France at Boston Stadium on Friday.

Norway will play its first knockout stage match at a men's FIFA World Cup since 1998 against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, but will Haaland be available?

Here's everything to know about Haaland's status for Ivory Coast vs. Norway on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium:

Is Erling Haaland Playing Today?

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

While Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken hasn't released his starting lineup for Ivory Coast vs. Norway yet, Erling Haaland is expected to be part of it. Haaland only sat out of Norway's group-stage finale to rest, as Ståle Solbakken explained after his team's loss to France.

"It’s a no-brainer," coach Ståle Solbakken said Friday after a 4-1 loss to France left the Norwegians in second place in the group. "The fans around Norway and also in the arena would have liked to see Erling. But that is not really the issue. We want to proceed as long as we can in the tournament."

Has Erling Haaland Scored At The World Cup?

(Photo by Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Yes, Erling Haaland has scored four goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored a brace against Iraq in Norway's group-stage opener, and another two goals against Senegal. He has +2200 odds to win the Golden Boot as the tournament's leading scorer, and is currently only two goals shy of the tournament leader Lionel Messi.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway