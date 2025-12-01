Messi's Successor? Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez Admits He Eyes Argentina Armband

In partnership with

Enzo Fernandez is staking a claim to be Lionel Messi's successor with the Argentina national team. The Chelsea midfielder is not looking to become the Albiceleste's next iconic No. 10, but admits that he would welcome the opportunity to inherit captaincy duties from his iconic compatriot. That position will soon be up for grabs, with Messi building towards what would be his last World Cup.

Messi's Argentina record: International caps and goals

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to confirm that he will form part of Argentina’s global title defense in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer - having already taken in a final international outing on home soil — but the expectation is that he will.

Messi will skipper his country at another major tournament, having previously led them to two Copa America crowns and World Cup glory at Qatar 2022. He has earned 196 caps and scored 115 goals.

Next skipper: Who will take the armband from Messi?

The day will come when Messi walks away, with somebody else needing to step up and lead by example in his absence. Fernandez, who has filled the armband at Chelsea on occasions, believes that he is ready to take on that responsibility.

The combative 24-year-old told GIVEMESPORT of his personal ambition: "On a personal level, of course, I dream of captaining Argentina, but that decision doesn’t come down to me. It’s up to the coaching staff. Of course, I dream of being the Argentina captain.

"I don’t know when it might be. Time will tell, and it’s up to the coaching staff to make the decision. It’s certainly one of my dreams, and I’d be honoured to wear the captain’s armband."

Back-to-back: Argentina ready for World Cup title defense

Fernandez starred alongside Messi as Argentina savoured World Cup glory in 2022, with best young player of the tournament honours coming his way at 20 years of age. He is ready to go back-to-back in the World Cup-winning stakes.

The Chelsea midfielder added: "We’ll try to defend it and win it again, which is what this national team must do. The Argentine people are so passionate and we always want more. Our mentality is that we deserve to defend our World Cup crown and have a great tournament, which means winning it."

A second World Cup success would help to cement Messi’s legacy as the greatest of all-time, with Fernandez and Co aware that they are witnessing the end of a truly remarkable career. They are determined to deliver one more wild celebration.

Fernandez said: "Winning the World Cup is in the past now, and we are focused on what lies ahead. We know it could be Messi’s last World Cup, so we’ll aim to defend our crown from Qatar as a team. We’ll do our best to retain it."

Will Messi play for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Messi has told SPORT of representing Argentina next summer, with the evergreen 38-year-old concerned that he may not be in the best possible shape while plying his club trade in MLS for Inter Miami: "I don't want to be a burden, so to speak. I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team. Our season is different from the European one. We'll have a pre-season in between, with few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we'll see how things go day by day to see if I really feel physically fit enough to be where I'd like to be and be able to participate.

"But obviously, I'm aware that it's a World Cup, and it's special, and that the World Cup is the biggest competition there is. So, I'm excited, but I'm taking it one day at a time."

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has left the door open for Messi to play on for as long as he wants, with the iconic No.10 never going to be forced into international retirement. He has shown with Inter Miami in 2025, having helped them to a historic MLS Cup final appearance, that he has lost none of his match-altering magic.