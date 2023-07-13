English Premier League
Dele Alli opens up about mental health struggles in interview with Gary Neville
English Premier League

Dele Alli opens up about mental health struggles in interview with Gary Neville

Published Jul. 13, 2023 1:59 p.m. ET

Dele Alli spent six weeks in rehab in the United States in a bid to deal with mental health problems stemming from a traumatic childhood and after getting addicted to sleeping pills.

Alli was one of English soccer’s biggest talents, a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 after a period when he was a star of Mauricio Pochettino’s young Tottenham side that nearly won the Premier League.

However, the attacking midfielder’s career has derailed in recent years, and he chose to give an interview with former England defender Gary Neville to open up on the issues that have been affecting him.

Among them, Alli said in an episode of "The Overlap" released Thursday, was a reliance on sleeping pills which he said he was taking "just to escape from reality."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It [has] been going on for a long time without me realizing it — the things I was doing to numb the feelings I had," Alli said. "I didn’t realize I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever.

"There are things a lot of people do but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way, and you’re not actually doing it for the pleasure, you’re doing it to try and chase something or hide from something. It can obviously damage you a lot. I got addicted to sleeping tablets, and it’s probably a problem that not only I have. I think it’s something that’s going around more than people realize in football."

Alli, who is currently under contract at Premier League team Everton, said he decided to check into a rehab facility for addiction, mental health and trauma after being told he needed surgery following his return from a loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas in April.

He returned from rehab three weeks ago.

"I was caught in a bad cycle. I was relying on things that were doing me harm," he said. "I was waking up every day and was winning the fight, going into training, smiling, showing that I was happy but inside I was definitely losing the battle, and it was time for me to change it.

"I couldn’t," he added of rehab, "have expected it to go the way it did. Before you hear about it, it has this whole stigma around it. It’s something people don’t want to do, go into rehab. It definitely sounds scary. I could never have imagined how much I would get from it and how much it would help me mentally, because I was in a bad place. A lot happened when I was younger that I could never understand."

Alli, who is 27, thrived at Tottenham under Pochettino from 2015-19, saying the Argentine coach "cared about me as a person before the football," but never had as good a relationship with other managers.

Alli said at the age of 24, when Jose Mourinho was Tottenham’s manager, he returned to a "bad place."

"One morning I woke up," he said, "and I had to go to training — this is when he’d stopped playing me — I was in a bad place and I remember just looking in the mirror … and was asking if I can retire now.

"At 24, doing the thing I love, for me that was heartbreaking."

Alli has a year left on his deal at Everton and said he is "ready for a big season."

"Mentally, I’m probably in the best place I’ve ever been," he said.

Harry Kane, the England captain and a former teammate of Alli’s at Tottenham, tweeted that he was proud of Alli "for speaking out and sharing his experience to try and help others" while Everton said the club "respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Dele Alli
England
English Premier League
share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Best moments of Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT career: Highlights and goals

Best moments of Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT career: Highlights and goals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes