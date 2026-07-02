England, Mexico's Most Heartbreaking World Cup Exits, Led By The 'Hand Of God'

The World Cup produces joy for many nations and their fan bases, but for round of 16 opponents England and Mexico, their tournament histories are mostly defined by heartbreak.

England's history in the competition is filled with missed opportunities and controversial decisions that led to early exists, while Mexico's history is filled with moments of coming up short and agonizing defeats.

Few moments capture this shared agony better than the 1986 World Cup, where both sides lost in the quarterfinals, Diego Maradona used his hand to score against England and Mexico was eliminated by West Germany in a penalty shootout.

These parallel histories of heartbreak have deepened in subsequent tournaments, building a legacy of frustration that both sides are still trying to escape.

England and Mexico bring decades of tournament heartbreak to their round of 16 clash at the Mexico City Stadium, but Mexico will have the support of a home crowd behind them. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Now, these two histories of tournament trauma collide. England and Mexico are set to face each other in the round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium (8 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One).

For England, it is a return to the venue where Maradona's Hand of God goal altered its history forty years ago. For Mexico, playing as tournament co-hosts, it is a chance to break its round of 16 curse on home soil under Aguirre, the same manager who oversaw their 2002 and 2010 exits.

With both fan bases conditioned by decades of refereeing controversies and penalty failures, this knockout match ensures that one nation will confront its past ghosts while the other could add the latest installment to its series of World Cup heartbreaks. We revisit these two teams' biggest heartbreaks ahead of Sunday's match.

Maradona's 'Hand Of God'

Diego Maradona scored two iconic goals in a span of four minutes to eliminate England from the 1986 quarterfinals. Maradona later claimed that this goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

England's 1986 campaign concluded with two contrasting but equally famous goals from Diego Maradona in the quarterfinals.

The first became known as the Hand of God after Maradona used his left hand to punch the ball over goalkeeper Peter Shilton, an infraction missed by the match officials. Just four minutes later, Maradona scored again by dribbling from his own half, evading four England defenders and rounding Shilton to find the net.

'Gazza' Left In Tears

The 1990 tournament in Italy established England's modern history with penalty shootout trauma, initiating an 18-year drought before the team would reach another semifinal.

Paul Gascoigne is consoled by Terry Butcher at the 1990 World Cup semifinal. (Photo by Stuart Robinson/Daily Express /Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

The image of the semifinal against West Germany was Paul Gascoigne crying after receiving a yellow card that disqualified him from the final.

England ultimately lost the ensuing shootout, though Gascoigne's emotional reaction drew mixed reviews globally and became the lasting memory of English heartbreak.

Beckham's Red Card

A second-half red card for David Beckham left England with ten men before a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in 1998. (Photo by Arnold Slater /Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

In 1998, the team faced Argentina in the round of 16, adding another layer to their historic tournament rivalry. David Beckham received a red card early in the second half for a kick at Diego Simeone, forcing England to play with 10 men.

Despite the disadvantage, England fought into extra time, where officials disallowed a late headed goal by Sol Campbell due to an alleged foul on the goalkeeper. The match proceeded to penalties, resulting in another shootout defeat after misses by Paul Ince and David Batty.

Lampard's Disallowed Goal

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard of England react to a disallowed goal. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

In 2010, refereeing decisions altered the Three Lions' path once more during a round of 16 matchup against Germany. England trailed 2-1 when Frank Lampard hit a shot that struck the crossbar and clearly crossed the line.

The referee and linesman failed to award the goal, allowing play to continue. The disallowed goal halted England's momentum completely. Instead of entering halftime tied at 2-2, a deflated England team conceded twice more in the second half, resulting in a 4-1 elimination by Germany.

Mexico's '86 Run Ends

Host nation Mexico failed to convert in a penalty shootout loss to West Germany in the 1986 quarterfinals. (Photo by Peter Robinson - PA Images via Getty Images)

Mexico's cycle of heartbreak is defined by a persistent inability to advance past the round of 16. In 1986, playing as tournament hosts, Mexico reached the quarterfinals for the second time, the first coming in 1970, also as hosts.

El Tri held eventual finalists West Germany to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes, but their campaign ended when they failed to convert two kicks in the penalty shootout.

Dos-a-Cero Denies QF Spot

TOPSHOT - Javier Aguirre's first stint as Mexico coach ended with a 2-0 round of 16 loss to rivals the United States in 2002. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2002 tournament brought a different kind of pain under manager Javier Aguirre. After winning their group, Mexico faced regional rivals the United States in the knockout stage. Expected to advance, Mexico instead suffered a 2-0 defeat, with Aguirre facing criticism for his mid-match tactical changes.

Decades later, Aguirre has returned as the national team coach, tasked once again with leading the program past this specific hurdle.

Maxi-mum Heartbreak

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - June 24: A 98th-minute extra-time volley from Maxi Rodriguez eliminated Mexico on June 24, 2006 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

In 2006, Mexico faced Argentina in the round of 16 in Leipzig, entering as the fourth-ranked FIFA side in the world under manager Ricardo La Volpe, El Tri took an early lead in the sixth minute when Rafael Marquez converted a flicked-on header at the far post. Argentina equalized just four minutes later when a corner kick deflected off Mexico's Jared Borgetti for an own goal.

Mexico pushed Argentina into extra time tied 1-1 when Maxi Rodriguez struck a long-range volley past goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez to eliminate El Tri.

No Era Penal

FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JUNE 29: A controversial stoppage-time penalty allowed the Netherlands to eliminate Mexico in 2014 before going on to finish third in the world. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The frustration peaked in 2014, giving birth to the national phrase "no era penal."

Mexico held a lead against the Netherlands late into the match before conceding an equalizer. In stoppage time, Arjen Robben went down in the penalty area following a challenge by Rafael Marquez, drawing a controversial penalty call that allowed the Netherlands to eliminate Mexico, resulting in arguably the biggest heartbreak for El Tri fans to date.

Following the controversial victory, the Netherlands sparked a run to a third-place finish, leaving Mexico fans to wonder how far they could have gone instead.

Ironically, on June 29, 2026 — the exact 12-year anniversary of that afternoon — the Netherlands suffered its own knockout heartbreak on Mexican soil, losing a penalty shootout to Morocco at Monterrey Stadium.