England vs. Mexico: Everything To Know About The World Cup Round Of 16 Game

Mexico City Stadium gets another epic World Cup showdown with both tournament co-host Mexico and England advancing out of the round of 32 to the round of 16. And El Tri and the Three Lions will play in the next round with an appearance in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

In the first round of knockouts, Mexico beat Ecuador, 2-0, on Tuesday night, and England pulled off a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo on Wednesday.

But both teams still have a long way to go before getting to the 2026 World Cup final. So here's what to know about Mexico and England's next World Cup match.

How To Watch Mexico vs. England

Mexico and England will face off in the World Cup round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Mexico vs. England: Who Is Favored?

Here's a look at the odds for Mexico-England in the World Cup round of 16 match, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 1:

Moneyline

England: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Mexico: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total

To Advance

England: -156 (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)

Mexico: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

What Are Mexico's And England's Path To The World Cup Final?

Mexico and England have the same path to the World Cup Final. Whichever team wins in the round of 16 matchup will advance to the quarterfinals, where it will play either Brazil or Norway — two teams facing off in the round of 16 on Sunday, July 5 (4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One). Brazil beat Japan 2-1 in the round of 32 on Monday, while Norway handled the Ivory Coast 2-1 in its round of 32 matchup on Tuesday.

If Mexico or England then beat the winner of Brazil-Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11 (5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One), the next stop is the semifinals.

There are eight possible opponents for Mexico or England in the semifinals: Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, and Egypt are in one quadrant while Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana are in the adjacent quadrant.

If Mexico or England reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

And the final will be at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Is A Player To Watch For Mexico?

In the win over Ecuador in the round of 32, Quiñones became the fifth Mexican player ever to score three World Cup goals and just the second Mexican player to score three or more at a single World Cup (Luis "El Matador" Hernández scored four in 1998). What says more about the team as a whole, Quiñones' goal against Ecuador had 14 prior passes, and since 1966, it was the second highest build-up for a Mexican goal, behind the 15 passes leading to Jared Borgetti scoring against Italy in 2002.

The Colombian-born attacker became a naturalized Mexican citizen in 2023 and has since become a very important player for El Tri. He was the Man of the Match in the opening win over South Africa and scored again in the win over Czechia. He's been in good form for most of the past year, and he recently finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for 2025-26 with 33 goals for Al Qadsiah FC.

Who Is A Player To Watch For England?

Harry Kane — whose Golden Boot odds soared after England beat DR Congo — is obviously a crucial player for the Three Lions. Kane scored two goals against DR Congo, putting him at 13 career World Cup goals — tied with Just Fontaine for the sixth-most of any man in World Cup history.

But let's look at Bellingham.

The Real Madrid playmaker was the Man of the Match in the 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday while playing in a deeper role. Expect him to continue looking for pockets of space to open up for Kane or other potential scorers, but he should also be a threat against the net.

Against DR Congo, Bellingham was dealt a yellow card, meaning he'll have to be careful against Mexico. In the knockouts, yellow-card accumulations are wiped clean after the quarterfinals, so if he receives a second while playing Mexico and England wins, he'll be suspended for the quarterfinal.

What Are Mexico's And England's Odds To Win The World Cup?

At this point in the World Cup, England has much better odds to win it all compared with Mexico. But, as we've seen, anything can happen.

Here's a look at England's and Mexico's odds to reach the World Cup final and to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 1:

To Reach Final

England: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Mexico: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

To Win The World Cup