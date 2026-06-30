FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico And The ‘Quinto Partido’ - The Story Behind The Quest For A 'Fifth Game'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico And The ‘Quinto Partido’ - The Story Behind The Quest For A 'Fifth Game'

Updated Jun. 30, 2026 11:04 p.m. ET

The phrase "quinto partido" – Spanish for the fifth game – is deeply embedded in the psyche of Mexican soccer. 

With Mexico taking on Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 stage, the historical weight of this phrase remains a talking point for fans and players alike. 

With El Tri thriving at the third World Cup it's hosted (this edition as co-hosts with Canada and the United States), Mexico's obsession with making an extended run at the tournament is a narrative that is generations in the making.

Mexico's Quarterfinal Appearances – Only On Home Soil

Mexico has reached the quarterfinal stage of a World Cup twice in its history, both times as the host nation. 

Mexico advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time at the 1970 World Cup. Because the tournament featured only 16 teams, the knockout phase began immediately following the group stage. This meant Mexico’s tournament concluded in the quarterfinals during what was actually their fourth game, not their fifth.

Mexico's squad at the 1986 World Cup (Photo by George Tiedemann/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

At the 1986 World Cup, Mexico reached the quarterfinals as co-host once again as the tournament expanded to 24 teams – defeating Bulgaria in the newly created round of 16.

Mexico's subsequent quarterfinal elimination against West Germany occurred in the fifth game, establishing the beginning of a curse that has haunted the federation and fans ever since.

The Quest For Another Quarterfinal – And A Mythical ‘Fifth Game’

Following a ban from the 1990 tournament due to fielding over-age players during Concacaf U-20 matches, Mexico established a historic level of qualifying consistency. El Tri managed to advance from the group stage in seven consecutive World Cups from 1994 to 2018.

Plenty of legendary Mexico players fell short of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)

However, that consistency met an identical ceiling. In every single one of those seven tournaments, Mexico was eliminated in the Round of 16 — the fourth game of the campaign.

In 2022, the curse manifested itself in a different format. In Qatar, Mexico failed to advance past the group stage for the first time since 1978, thus ending that campaign after just three games.

While El Tri did not suffer another Round of 16 heartbreak, the underlying reality of the curse remained; the team was once again unable to earn the right to play a fifth match.

Will this Mexico finally break the curse? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

With the FIFA World Cup expanding to a 48-team format, the path to the final rounds of the tournament requires an additional match. The group stage covers matches one, two, and three. The Round of 32 serves as match four, the Round of 16 acts as match five, and the quarterfinals become match six.

Because of this expanded bracket, reaching the quarterfinals now technically requires playing a "sexto partido" (sixth game). 

However, the number of games has not altered the feeling among Mexico fans.

For the Mexican national team, the objective remains the same since the 1994 World Cup, breaking the Round of 16 glass ceiling and returning to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

Mexico's HOT START 🔥 Julián Quiñones & Raúl Jiménez Score Two Goals In First Half vs Ecuador

Mexico's HOT START 🔥 Julián Quiñones & Raúl Jiménez Score Two Goals In First Half vs Ecuador
Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored two goals in the first half that gave Mexico a 2-0 lead in the first half.
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