England Completes Perfect World Cup Qualifying Campaign With 8 Wins, 0 Goals Conceded
Perfect England is heading to the World Cup with a 100% qualifying record.
A 2-0 win against Albania on Sunday made it eight wins from eight for Thomas Tuchel's team, which also booked its place in next year's tournament without conceding a goal.
England had already qualified before completing its final Group K match, but finished in style with another win.
All-time leading scorer Harry Kane hit both goals in Tirana to extend his record to 78 goals in 112 games for his country.
"We’ve set the standard now, especially in the last few camps," the England captain told broadcaster ITV. "We're going to go into the tournament as one of the favorites. We have to accept that, it's been like that for the last few tournaments."
Kane's record in all competitions for Bayern Munich and England this season stands at 25 goals in 18 appearances.
Tuchel was hired last year with the initial task of leading England into the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The English Football Association believes the coach can end the nation's decades-long wait for a major title, with England having not won the World Cup since 1966.
England heads into next year's tournament having reached the final of the last two European Championships.
"We’ve been building, we’ve had a great year together with the new coach, and now we look forward to a big 2026," Kane said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Lamine Yamal Dropped by Spain for World Cup Qualifiers
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last
-
'We Make Players Better:' Pochettino's Plan to Grow the World Cup Talent Base
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work?
-
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20
-
Lamine Yamal Dropped by Spain for World Cup Qualifiers
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last
-
'We Make Players Better:' Pochettino's Plan to Grow the World Cup Talent Base
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work?
-
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20