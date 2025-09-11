FIFA Men's World Cup Guns N'Roses Moves Concert Venue for El Salvador's World Cup Qualifiers Published Sep. 11, 2025 9:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Don't you cry, El Salvador fans. Thanks to Guns N'Roses, the men's national team will now have its fun and (very crucial) games at the country's main stadium.

El Salvador will now play its two World Cup qualifying matches in October at Estadio Cuscatlán after the band agreed to move its forthcoming concert to another venue.

Concert organizers confirmed that the band’s October 4 concert will now be at Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Mágico" González to accommodate the games.

The Cuscatlán, El Salvador’s largest stadium, is set to host La Selecta’s qualifiers against Panama on October 10 and Guatemala on October 14. Officials had cautioned that holding a major concert days before those games would damage the pitch.

El Salvador is vying to reach its first World Cup since 1982 and is in the middle of a qualifying campaign through CONCACAF. The winner of its regional group will directly qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament.

[WORLD CUP 2026: WHO CAN QUALIFY?]

Group A GP W D L Pts Suriname 2 1 1 0 6 El Salvador 2 1 0 1 3 Panama 2 0 2 0 2 Guatemala 2 0 1 1 1

Yamil Bukele, president of El Salvador’s Instituto Nacional de los Deportes (INDES), thanked the band and promoters for their cooperation.

"We appreciate the willingness of Guns N’ Roses and the organizing team to make this change so that fans of both soccer and music can enjoy world-class events," Bukele said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Men's World Cup

What did you think of this story?

share