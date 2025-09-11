FIFA Men's World Cup
Guns N'Roses Moves Concert Venue for El Salvador's World Cup Qualifiers
Guns N'Roses Moves Concert Venue for El Salvador's World Cup Qualifiers

Published Sep. 11, 2025 9:35 p.m. ET

Don't you cry, El Salvador fans. Thanks to Guns N'Roses, the men's national team will now have its fun and (very crucial) games at the country's main stadium. 

El Salvador will now play its two World Cup qualifying matches in October at Estadio Cuscatlán after the band agreed to move its forthcoming concert to another venue. 

Concert organizers confirmed that the band’s October 4 concert will now be at Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Mágico" González to accommodate the games.

The Cuscatlán, El Salvador’s largest stadium, is set to host La Selecta’s qualifiers against Panama on October 10 and Guatemala on October 14. Officials had cautioned that holding a major concert days before those games would damage the pitch.

El Salvador is vying to reach its first World Cup since 1982 and is in the middle of a qualifying campaign through CONCACAF. The winner of its regional group will directly qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament. 

[WORLD CUP 2026: WHO CAN QUALIFY?]

Group AGPWDLPts
Suriname21106
El Salvador    21013
Panama20202
Guatemala20111

Yamil Bukele, president of El Salvador’s Instituto Nacional de los Deportes (INDES), thanked the band and promoters for their cooperation.

"We appreciate the willingness of Guns N’ Roses and the organizing team to make this change so that fans of both soccer and music can enjoy world-class events," Bukele said in a statement.

