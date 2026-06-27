Egypt Manager Hossam Hassan Addresses Concerns Over Mohamed Salah's Left Knee Injury

Former Liverpool standout and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah left Friday night's 1-1 draw with Iran at the World Cup because of a left knee injury, coach Hossam Hassan said.

In the 57th minute, Salah was surprisingly replaced by Mostafa Zico. In comments translated from Arabic, Hassan said Salah is being assessed by the team's medical staff, and will have another examination when Egypt returns to the team hotel.

"I talked to Salah and he said he’s going to be OK and it’s not a big injury," Hassan said. "We still have time to talk to the medical staff. I think he will be back, and when I spoke to Salah he assured me he’s going to be OK."

Ahead of the tournament, Hassan expressed a quiet confidence in the roster around Salah. Egypt made good on Hassan's goal of the team advancing past the group stage for the first time in the expanded field.

It would still be a serious blow for Egypt if Salah is not able to play in the knockout round against Australia next Friday.

The four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner scored his 68th international goal in the Pharaohs' first World Cup win, a 3-1 victory against New Zealand. The 34-year-old has assisted on two other goals in the tournament.

Reporting for the Associated Press.