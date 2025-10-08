Denmark vs Greece: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Denmark and Greece face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Denmark vs. Greece and odds.

How to watch Denmark vs. Greece

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Denmark vs. Greece Odds

As of October 12, Denmark is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Denmark

10/9: at Belarus (Win, 6-0)

9/8: at Greece (Win, 3-0)

9/5: vs Scotland (Draw, 0-0)

6/10: vs Lithuania (Win, 5-0)

6/7: vs Northern Ireland (Win, 2-1)

Greece