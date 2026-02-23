Cristiano Ronaldo Dismisses Al-Nassr Exit Rumors: 'I Belong To Saudi Arabia'

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the speculation surrounding his future in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese GOAT recently went on strike, amid frustration at how transfer funds are distributed in the Middle East, but has returned to action and is back among the goals. He claims to be happy with Al-Nassr and offered no indication that he will be breaking the most lucrative contract in world football.

Ronaldo strike sparked rumours of European or MLS moves

Serious questions were asked of Ronaldo’s future after he ruled himself out of contention for selection in Riyadh. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended up missing three games, with it revealed that exit clauses in his Al-Nassr deal can be triggered in the summer transfer window.

A return to Europe has been mooted for the evergreen 41-year-old, while a stunning move to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS has also been speculated on. Ronaldo is, however, back to doing what he does best at Al-Nassr.

He bagged a brace in a crushing 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem on Saturday that has lifted Jorge Jesus’ side back to the top of the Saudi Pro League. CR7 is chasing down the first major honour of his spell in the Middle East.

Trophy target: Ronaldo chasing down major honours

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar is also working his way towards 1,000 career goals. He claims to be relishing those challenges and is delighted to see Al-Nassr leading the way in a thrilling title race.

He told reporters after netting twice against Al-Hazem: "We created so many chances, in my opinion. We should score more, but we won — that is the most important thing. Without conceding goals, again. I'm very happy with the result and, of course, for the goals."

On the move? Ronaldo makes future pledge

Ronaldo is looking to land a third consecutive Golden Boot in Saudi Arabia, having maintained remarkable individual standards in the latter stages of his iconic career. He has reached 20 goals again this term, leaving him one behind Julian Quinones and three adrift of England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney in a congested race for top scorer honours.

Ronaldo was left dancing on the field, alongside his team-mates, after firing Al-Nassr to a welcome win on home soil. Afterwards he was quizzed on his plans for the immediate future, having extended his contract through to 2027.

He said: "Yeah, I'm very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It's a country that welcomed very well to me and my family and my friends. I'm happy here. I want to continue here.

"And the most important thing, it's we keep pushing. We are there in the top. Our job is to win, make pressure [on our title rivals], and let's see. We are on track. We’re back; we are good; we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let's see what's going to happen."

Ronaldo reminded to keep focus locked on football

After going on strike, Ronaldo was reminded that no player — even one of his standing — is bigger than the game. A statement from governing bodies in the Middle East read: "The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual — however significant — determines decisions beyond their own club.

"Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

"The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.

"The focus remains on football — on the pitch, where it belongs — and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans."

Ronaldo appears to have heeded advice when it comes to keeping his focus locked on football matters. Rumours regarding his future will rumble on, into and beyond the 2026 World Cup, but for now he is thrilling audiences in the Saudi Pro League once more.