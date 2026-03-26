Is MLS a Realistic Option for Cristiano Ronaldo and His Pursuit of 1,000 Goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been linked with a glamorous move to Major League Soccer to wrap up his legendary career, but one USA icon believes that ship has sailed.

As the Portuguese superstar continues his journey in the Saudi Pro League, questions are being asked about whether he has the physical longevity to ever touch down in North America.

Retirement reality for the Portuguese icon

USA legend Kasey Keller has offered a sobering perspective on Ronaldo's future, suggesting the Al-Nassr forward is approaching the end of his playing days. Despite Ronaldo's relentless drive to maintain his fitness, Keller believes the 41-year-old is now navigating a delicate stage of his career where the margin for error is razor-thin.

Speaking to Jackpot City Casino, Keller said: "I think he is really one injury away from retiring honestly. Does he want to score 1000 goals, of course he does. But I don't know if he wants to go into an MLS system at 41 or 42, travel all around the country, just for what."

Ronaldo doesn't need MLS to move into Hollywood

While many have speculated that a stint in Los Angeles or Miami would serve as the perfect springboard for a post-football career in the film industry, Keller insists that Ronaldo does not need a soccer contract to break into Hollywood. The former goalkeeper argues that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is already a big enough global brand to transcend sports whenever he chooses.

"Will Cristiano Ronaldo be thinking about a career in Hollywood when he comes to the USA this summer? I don't think Ronaldo is too worried about that. If he was going to do that, he would have done that instead of going to Saudi... It's Cristiano Ronaldo, if he wants to jump into a movie, he'll jump into a movie."

Fitness update & World Cup hopes

Ronaldo is currently dealing with the exact type of physical setback Keller warned about, having recently suffered a hamstring tear while playing in the Saudi Pro League. However, the striker remains optimistic about his recovery for both club and country as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

The veteran has been active on social media to show he is getting better every day while performing rehabilitation exercises. Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has also moved to calm fears regarding his captain’s availability for the upcoming tournament in North America, insisting that the current muscle issue is merely a minor setback in an otherwise impressive individual campaign.

Documentaries and life after soccer

The conversation regarding Ronaldo's future often turns to his massive media presence and his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Keller expects the striker to remain in the spotlight, though he struggles to see the competitive icon transition into traditional football management roles like his peers.

He said: "Could Cristiano Ronaldo make a Netflix documentary with Georgina Rodriguez? He definitely could do that. Clearly he'll have options to do different things. If you look at the personalities between Ronaldo and Messi, Messi was more behind the scenes and Ronaldo was front and centre.

"I'll be interested to see what he does in Portuguese, in English, what kind of role he takes. Because he also doesn't seem to have that personality where he'll just go and hang out somewhere. Doesn't he feel like that person that still wants to be doing something? What that role is, when you're that big and that massive, I don't see him coaching, I don't see him being a General Manager or being a Sport Director."