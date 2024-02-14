Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr 1-0 win over Al-Fayha in Asian CL Published Feb. 14, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha on Wednesday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League's round of 16.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute by playing a neat one-two with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who lifted his return pass over the Al-Fayha backline from the edge of the box for Ronaldo to run onto and flick a lob past the goalkeeper with a first-time shot.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now scored a club goal in 23 straight calendar years, going back to 2002. Al-Nassr is looking for a first continental title, with the second leg played next Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has four teams that reached the knockout round, which is split into two geographic zones until the final. Four-time winner Al-Hilal travels to Iran to take on Sepahan on Thursday while Al-Ittihad meets Navbahor of Uzbekistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi.

In the eastern zone, Thailand's Bangkok United scored in injury time to complete a comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan.

Elber put Yokohama ahead after 18 minutes and Kota Watanabe added a second six minutes later. Bangkok hit back through Nitipong Selanon and then Palestinian international Mahmoud Eid leveled in the second minute of added time.

In an all-South Korean game, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 with a goal in each half from Hernandes and Ahn Hyeon-beom.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC Saudi Pro League

share