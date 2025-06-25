FIFA Men's World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Agrees to New Deal With Al Nassr Updated Jun. 25, 2025 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with Al Nassr. The all-time soccer legend is set to sign a new deal with Al Nassr, insider Fabrizio Romano reported Wednesday. The contract will reportedly be a one- or two-year deal.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Al Nassr in January 2023, signing a record-breaking deal at the time to leave Manchester United. As his contract was set to expire on Monday, there were rumors that Ronaldo could leave the club.

Ronaldo has continued to play at a high level for Al Nassr in his two-plus seasons with the club. He led the Saudi Pro League in scoring in each of the last two seasons, scoring 25 goals in league play and 35 goals across all competitions in 2024-25. But Al Nassr has yet to win a Saudi Pro League title with Ronaldo, finishing third this past season.

There has been speculation that Ronaldo would looking for a new club. Earlier in June, he posted "this chapter is over" on social media after Al Nassr's final game of the season.



While on international duty with Portugal, in which he led the squad to the UEFA Nations League title, he said he had received "quite a few" offers from teams participating at the ongoing Club World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Portugal's win over Spain in the Nations League final on June 8, Ronaldo said "nothing will change" regarding his club situation and when asked if he would stay with Al Nassr, he simply replied: "Yes."

Ronaldo, a five-time Balon d'Or winner, has had a decorated club career. During his first stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League. In 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances across nine seasons – winning four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies. In 2018, he moved to Juventus where he won two Serie A titles before his return to Manchester United in 2021.

For Portugal, he has 138 goals (a men's international record) and has captained the team to three major titles – the 2016 European Championship and two Nations Leagues (2019, 2024). He remains in the mix to play at the 2026 World Cup, which would be the sixth of his career.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share