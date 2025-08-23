Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Latest Scoring Feat
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Latest Scoring Feat

Updated Aug. 23, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs on Saturday, though Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout after the Saudi Super Cup final ended 2-2.

The first-half strike at Hong Kong Stadium took the 40-year-old to his century for the Saudi Arabian club, which he joined in Dec.2022.

It adds to his 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus and moves Ronaldo ahead of the three players who had scored 100 times for three clubs: Isidro Langara, who played in Spain from 1930 to 1948, as well as Brazilian stars Romario and Neymar.

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a major trophy in Saudi Arabia, is also the leading international goalscorer with 138 goals for Portugal.

TeamGoals Scored
Sporting CP5
Man United145
Real Madrid450
Juventus101
Al Nassr100
Portugal (National) 138

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner put Al-Nassr ahead after 41 minutes with a penalty, though Franck Kessie quickly equalized for Al-Ahli.

With seven minutes remaining, Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s lead but there was still time for Brazilian defender Ibanez to head home a corner and take the game into a penalty shootout.

Ronaldo scored once more from the spot but his teammate Abdullah Al-Khaibari did not and Al-Ahli won 5-3 to lift the first trophy of the Saudi Arabian season.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Cristiano Ronaldo
