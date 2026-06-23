Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History as First Player to Score in Six World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again silenced the critics by etching his name into the record books as the first male player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. Despite mounting pressure regarding his age and international form, the 41-year-old icon proved that his clinical instincts remain sharp on the grandest stage of all.

A Landmark Moment For The GOAT

There is simply no stopping Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to breaking records. By finding the back of the net in Portugal's clash with Uzbekistan, the legendary forward became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. It is a feat of unmatched longevity that sees him pull ahead of his long-time rival Lionel Messi in this specific category of historical consistency.

The goal, a clinical strike in the sixth minute, served as a defiant response to those who suggested the veteran's time at the elite level was coming to an end. It was a moment described by many as inevitable, as the Al-Nassr star once again proved that his appetite for goals on the international stage remains as voracious as it was during his debut tournament two decades ago.

Silencing The Growing Circle of Critics

Heading into the match, the narrative surrounding the Portugal captain was uncharacteristically negative. Statistical analysis had pointed to a goalless run in major international tournaments that had stretched across 10 games, leading some to question whether Roberto Martinez should consider a team without his talismanic number seven.

Critics had highlighted his limited involvement in build-up play and a dwindling "post-shot xG" as signs of a sharp decline. However, Ronaldo’s ability to produce the decisive moment when the world is watching has always been his greatest strength.

Martinez Stands By His Captain

Amid the pre-match scrutiny, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez remained steadfast in his support for the 41-year-old. Martinez dismissed suggestions that the team would be better off without their most prolific scorer, insisting that Ronaldo's presence provides tactical advantages that go beyond simple touch counts or distance covered in the final third.

"It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez stated emphatically. "For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that ​he attracts defenders is ​important, the way ⁠that we can use the space is important. And every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly ​when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."

A Must-Win Mission in Texas

With a trip to Texas on the horizon, the pressure is on the European heavyweights to deliver a victory and secure their path to the knockout stages. The squad are well aware that their performance against DR Congo fell below the standards expected of a team boasting the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Full-back Joao Cancelo echoed these sentiments, demanding an immediate improvement in the final third. "We didn't create chances, and that isn't normal in a team like ours. We have high-quality players, among the best in the world, and we have to show that on the pitch. Tomorrow, only winning counts. We don't have any margin for error," Cancelo warned.

Portugal burst out of the blocks against Uzbekistan, with Nuno Mendes crashing home a free-kick in the 17th minute. Ronaldo added his second of the game six minutes before half-time - with that clinical finish taking him to 10 in total at World Cup tournaments and above inconic countryman Eusebio.