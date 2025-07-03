FIFA Men's World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota and His Brother Updated Jul. 3, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the hours after the tragic deaths of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on Thursday, tributes and reactions around the soccer world poured in as many remembered the two.

Liverpool, who Jota played the last five seasons with, said it was "devastated" by the news.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club said. "The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who just won the Nations League with Jota while playing for Portugal in June, sent his thoughts to Jota's family. Jota married Rute Cardoso on June 22 and the couple had three kids together.

"Doesn’t make any sense," Ronaldo said. "Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Diogo Jota helped Portugal win the Nations League in June. (Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp, who was Jota's manager at Liverpool for four seasons, also remembered his former player.

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André," Klopp said. "Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love J."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also among those who paid tribute to Jota on Thursday.

"This is devastating news," Starmer said. "I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular. There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family."

Porto, a Portuguese club, also sent its condolences to Jota, Silva and their families. Both players once played for the club.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks," Porto said in a statement. "Rest in peace."

Several other soccer figures, organizations and world leaders also released statements on the tragic deaths of Jota and Silva on Thursday.

"Just three weeks ago, I had the honor of presenting Diogo Jota with a medal after the UEFA Nations League final — a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. "His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten."

"They say that we only lose people when we forget them," Portugal and Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves said. "I will never forget you!"

Diogo Jota leaves behind his wife, Rute Cardoso, and three children. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva," European soccer governing body UEFA. said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss." —

"More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents," Portuguese soccer federation president Pedro Proença said. "He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community. We lost two champions. Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily."

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic," Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said. "I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sport."

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre this morning," Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher.. "Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share