Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Colombia will face Ghana in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FOX.

After beating Uzbekistan 3-1 and Congo DR 1-0, Colombia won Group K with a 0-0 draw versus Portugal in the group finale, missing out on a late winner as Davinson Sánchez was an inch offside.

Colombia won its group for the third straight World Cup appearance, allowing just a single goal, which was the fewest ever for Colombia in a World Cup group stage.

Los Cafeteros finished the group stage with 59 shots, the third-most by any team.

Meanwhile, Ghana made the knockout stage for the third time in its nation's history.

Ghana advanced as the third-best third-place team, having secured a knockout-stage berth prior to losing its group finale 2-1 to Croatia. Ghana opened by beating Panama 1-0 on a stoppage-time Caleb Yirenkyi goal, then drew England 0-0 despite being outshot 19-2.

Let’s check out the odds for the Colombia vs. Ghana matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 3.

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Luis Diaz is +140 to score against Ghana (Photo by Edmund Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images).

Colombia vs. Ghana Odds

Moneyline

Colombia : -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Ghana : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Spread

Colombia -1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Ghana +1.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Under: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Colombia has been one of the more impressive teams in the tournament so far. While it recorded a 0-0 draw against Portugal, Colombia took 24 shots in that match, its most in a World Cup game on record. Meanwhile, Ghana has only allowed two goals so far. While Colombia should win, take Luis Díaz to score at better value.

How to Watch Colombia vs. Ghana

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Colombia : -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Ghana: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Both Teams to Score