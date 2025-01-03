United States Christian Pulisic scores to setup Milan Derby in Italian Super Cup final Published Jan. 3, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AC Milan will face city rival Inter in the final of the Italian Super Cup after it beat Juventus 2-1 in Friday's semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus took a first-half lead after Turkish striker Kenan Yıldız converted a sublime pass by Samuel Mbangula but AC Milan grew in the second half.

Christian Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot after 71 minutes and Juventus defender Federico Gatti deflected a cross into his own net to decide the match five minutes later.

Pulisic was named Player of the Match for his performance.

AC Milan will meet Inter, which beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday, in Monday's final in Riyadh. Inter has won the last three Super Cups.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

