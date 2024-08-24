United States Christian Pulisic says Mauricio Pochettino hire is 'good news' for USMNT Published Aug. 24, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be officially announced as the new head coach of the United States men's national team soon and Christian Pulisic is excited to start working with him.

"I think it's good news," Pulisic told CBS before scoring in AC Milan's 2-1 loss to Parma on Saturday. "I think it's for a change and for us to take another step and really improve as a team and leading up to this World Cup we need to find some good results and build momentum leading up to that moment."

Pulisic isn't the only USMNT player that is a fan of the reported hire. Yunus Musah, Pulisic's teammate at Milan, believes that Pochettino brings a level of prestige to the sidelines due to his experience as a manager in Europe with big clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Honestly, when I saw the news, it was nice to see that a manager like Pochettino, who's coached a lot of top teams, agreed to coach us," Musah told CBS earlier this week. "I don't think it's official or anything, but if he becomes our manager, it will help a lot. He's a manager that's worked with top players, so he definitely has a lot of things to teach us."

The USMNT will play friendlies against Canada and New Zealand on Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, respectively. If Pochettino isn't officially announced before then, U.S. Soccer's U-20 men's coach Mikey Vargas is expected to lead the team through the September window.

