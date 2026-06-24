Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 15

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

It's time for the USA's third group stage match — a match in which it has little to play for.

Here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 15.

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World Cup Best Bets — Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany

The match means nothing for Germany, so I would expect to see a lot of guys who haven't played much, or at all. That provides opportunities for someone like Nick Woltemade to score. Don't be afraid to take a shot on one of the new German faces in the lineup to get a goal. Ecuador did everything but score against Curaçao, and now is in a position where it needs three points to advance and has to go for it.

Fallica's Pick: Both Teams to Score — Yes (-145)

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast

Yan Diomande has been the best young player in the tournament, showing incredible burst and skill down the left. Curaçao had a devil-magic-type draw vs. Ecuador the other night, but against a hungry Ivory Coast side, which really should have gotten at least a point against Germany, I expect the result will be different. I don't hate Ivory Coast to score in the first half either, but I expect Diomande to have a huge match.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

Tunisia is right there with Qatar as the worst team in the tournament. Expect the Dutch to make quick work of an overmatched opponent that might not have much fight after losing 5-1 and 4-0.

Fallica's Pick: 1st Half Goals Scored Over 1.5 (+105)

Japan vs. Sweden

This match could be bonkers. Japan is really good and is going to be a nightmare for a big name opponent in the Round of 32. Sweden has plenty of attacking prowess, but the Dutch shredded it in the back. The winner secures second in the group and if Tunisia pulls off a shock win, would win the group.

Fallica's Pick: Both Teams to Score — Yes (-165)

Türkiye vs. United States

This could be a very chippy game, with Türkiye already assured of its fate. It will not want to return home showing zero effort against a U.S. team going through. Türkiye hasn't had a ton of great shots, but it has had a bunch of them, and eventually one has to go in — especially against a U.S. team which just snapped a long streak of consecutive matches in which it conceded. Expect the U.S. to make numerous lineup changes and score as well in what should be a pretty competitive and compelling match for one which has zero effect on the table.

Fallica's Picks: Both Teams to Score — Yes (-150), Türkiye Over 11.5 Fouls (-110)

Paraguay vs. Australia

This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Paraguay double chance is a little more pricy, but also an option here.