Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 3 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The first two days of the World Cup saw two matches each. But now, the soccer bonanza begins.

Four matches will take place on Saturday, headlined by Brazil vs. Morocco.

Here's how I'm wagering on match day 3 of the tournament.

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World Cup Best Bets — Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Back Breel Embolo to find the back of the net for the Swiss in their game against Qatar (Getty Images).

Qatar appear ticketed for the bottom of the group, and while this appears to be the brain-deadest of plays, at near even money, I’ll back the Swiss’ best goalscorer. He scored twice in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and four times in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. I think he'll find the back of the net here.

Brazil vs. Morocco

The group will be tilted heavily in the direction of a winner here, as these two are separated by just one spot in the FIFA rankings. I don’t think this is a great Brazil side. The midfield is old, and despite a central defensive core of Gabriel and Marquinhos, along with Alisson in net, Brazil has conceded in five straight friendlies, all against World Cup teams. While Abde Ezzalzouli is out with a knee injury, Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi are more than capable of making Brazil pay. Of course, with Raphinha and Vini Jr., Brazil have plenty of ability to score as well. The reward for winning is huge, so I expect both teams to go for it.

Fallica's Pick: Both Teams to Score (-105)

Haiti vs. Scotland

If Haiti is to get a result, this is its best chance — early in the tourney and against someone other than Brazil or Morocco. We know what we’ll get from Haiti: defend, and hope for a counter. That should result in Scotland having most of the ball and Haiti’s legitimate chances few and far between. The Scottish defense shouldn’t be under too much stress and be forced into conceding corners.

Australia vs. Türkiye

Look for Kenan Yildiz to be aggressive toward the net against Australia (Getty Images).

Australia can be difficult to break down, so the best strategy might not be to try and pass through it, but to fire as many balls towards the goal as possible. That means Juventus leading scorer Kenan Yildiz should have a big part in doing just that. I thought about looking at the Australia team total Under, as leading goalscorer Kusini Yengi is out, and even a total cards Over 3.5 (remember Türkiye during Euro 2024). But I’ll opt for the Yildiz shots prop as my top play here.